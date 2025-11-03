Lions cornerback fires back at fans after Justin Jefferson trash talk
Getting trash-talked is nothing new in the NFL, nor is it a shock that Justin Jefferson gets every cornerback's best effort as they see him as the ultimate challenge to test their skills.
As such, no one should be surprised that Lions cornerback Amik Robertson was barking at Jefferson after the Lions sacked J.J. McCarthy on a key third down early in the third quarter. FOX's cameras captured the moment, and it garnered plenty of reaction from Vikings fans who recalled Jefferson snaring a ball out of the air, over Robertson, for a touchdown in the first quarter.
After reading the comments, Robertson responded with a message for fans, and Jefferson, on his X account: "yall trolling in the comments. I did this shi after I strapped him on a crucial 3rd down stop. that one catch was way earlier lol. Ima compete till the end mfs will never take my confidence nomatta who you is. Ima see him again[.]"
Looking back at the play, you can see in the video below that Jefferson gets plenty of separation from Robertson, but McCarthy wasn't able to pull the trigger before he was flushed from the pocket and sacked by Aidan Hutchinson.
Robertson has been okay this season. Entering Sunday's game, Robertson owned the 42nd-best coverage grade, among cornerbacks, from Pro Football Focus. When opposing quarterbacks threw into his coverage, they completed 21 of 31 attempts for 260 yards and three touchdowns.
He allowed his fourth touchdown of the season when Jefferson hauled in a marvelous catch on Minnesota's opening drive of the game. Robertson had good coverage, but McCarthy made a perfect throw and Jefferson did what he's supposed to do as one of the game's top players.
The next matchup between Jefferson and Robertson will be on Christmas Day, in a game that could be pivotal in the NFC North after the Vikings stayed in the race with a 27-24 win on Sunday.