Lions insider answers 5 questions as Vikings try to save their season
Will J.J. McCarthy lead the Vikings to a win Sunday in Detroit and breathe life back into the season? We asked John Maakaron of Lions On SI about Sunday's game, and he doesn't think that outcome is as outlandish as the 8.5-point spread makes it seem. Check out our Q&A with Maakaron below...
1. If you’re a Vikings fan hoping for an upset, what’s the formula? Where are the Lions vulnerable?
If the Vikings are hoping to upset the Lions, there is a formula. In Detroit’s two losses, they’ve struggled to consistently move the football and have beaten themselves in some aspects of the game. In both games, they struggled to run the ball and became one-dimensional, so that’s where the Vikings could stifle Detroit’s offense.
Defensively, mobile quarterbacks had been the bane of their existence, but Detroit did a good job containing Lamar Jackson. Injuries in the secondary have made them vulnerable, and if J.J. McCarthy has time to throw he could pick apart the defense.
2. Where do the Vikings rank among Detroit's most heated rivalries?
If you ask the fans, they’d probably rank the Packers ahead of Minnesota, as well as Chicago given the move by former coordinator Ben Johnson. However, these two teams have played plenty of meaningful games in recent years, and as such, nobody will take this game lightly.
Minnesota and Detroit don’t have the history of hatred that the Lions have with the Packers or Bears, but the fact that both teams have played each other with the division at stake over the last three seasons has made these annual matchups an event. It will also be intriguing to see the teams square off on Christmas later in the year.
3. What's Kerby Joseph's status and how big of a loss would he be to Detroit's defense?
Kerby Joseph was listed as a non-participant in Wednesday’s walk-through and didn’t practice Thursday, so that’s not the most encouraging outlook for him to play on Sunday. However, the bye week last week allowed him to get some extra rest and could allow for a late-week return.
Joseph is an All-Pro safety, so his absence would no doubt be a big one in a divisional game like this. However, the Lions made it work without him in primetime last week, as Thomas Harper stepped up in a big way.
4. What’s the mood in Detroit if the Lions don't beat Minnesota convincingly at home?
The Lions have monumental expectations as they pursue a Super Bowl, so there will be cause for concern no doubt if things don’t look pristine. However, the fan base would appreciate a win by any means necessary against a divisional opponent.
The energy is also high with the recent news of Aidan Hutchinson’s contract extension. With another core piece locked up, the Lions fans are in the best of spirits.
That said, a loss to a Vikings team that has been sputtering and has questions at quarterback would likely cause some frustration within the fan base. J.J. McCarthy struggled for the majority of his first two starts, and if he dominates in his return Lions fans will no doubt be displeased with the defensive performance.
5. How has Detroit sprinted past the Vikings so quickly when it seems like just a few years ago that Detroit was still chasing Minnesota?
I’d stop short of saying that the Lions have sprinted past the Vikings, as Minnesota is not as far away after last year. The two teams met at the end of the regular season with 14 wins apiece to decide the division, and if the Vikings get their quarterback situation figured out their offense has enough skill position players to be as explosive as any offense in the league.
The key for Detroit’s rise has been consistency. Many of the players playing significant roles each year for the last three seasons have been the same, as Detroit has shown commitment to its young players and rewarded them. By drafting well and tangibly showing commitment to their players, the Lions have reaped the benefits of their attention to detail and emphasis on finding players who fit.