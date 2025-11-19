McCarthy's QB coach apologizes to Cris Carter for disrespectful tweet
We've reached the part of the 2025 Vikings season where their struggling young quarterback's longtime personal coach is apologizing to one of the franchise's all-time greats for calling him a clown on social media. Things could be going better.
If you haven't seen it, here's the context. On Sunday afternoon, NFL analyst Emmanuel Acho posted a video praising J.J. McCarthy's late go-ahead touchdown pass for the Vikings against the Bears. Hall of Fame receiver Cris Carter quoted the post by saying "Did you watch the first 59 mins?" with a thumbs down emoji. Greg Holcomb, who has worked with McCarthy for many years, responded to Carter by calling him a "f****** clown" on Sunday night in a since-deleted reply.
That response made the rounds on social media, to the point where Holcomb came out on Wednesday and offered a lengthy apology to Carter in a statement.
"I want to offer my sincere apology for my recent remark directed toward Mr. Carter, in which I referred to him as a 'F'king clown' in response to his comments about the Vikings quarterback play," Holcomb wrote. "While I will always stand up for someone I love like my own son, my choice of words was completely unacceptable. My reaction was unprofessional, disrespectful, and far below the standards I hold for myself. I allowed my emotions to get the better of me, and in doing so, I disrespected not only Mr. Carter — a Hall of Famer and legend of the game — but also the Minnesota Vikings community.
"Cris Carter has earned a level of respect that my comments did not reflect, and for that, I am truly sorry. My intention was to defend someone I care deeply about, but the way I did so was wrong, and I take full responsibility for it. I appreciate the passion of the Vikings faithful, and I hope this apology demonstrates my respect for both Mr. Carter and the fan base. Moving forward, I will strive to communicate with the class, professionalism, and respect that the situation — and the people involved — deserve."
Update: Holcomb has since deleted the apology because he was asked to, he said.
Holcomb has worked with McCarthy since he was a seventh-grader in the Chicago suburbs. It's understandable that he wanted to stand up for his guy, but he obviously can't do that by calling Carter a clown. All Carter did was make an observation on the way McCarthy played prior to putting together one successful drive at the end of the game.
This entire situation is a rather silly one that would've never happened if McCarthy had simply played better in the Bears game. But here we are.