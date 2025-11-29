More 'mentally prepared' than McCarthy? Vikings might have something in Brosmer

When is the last time an undrafted rookie quarterback had as much hype as Max Brosmer is getting ahead of his starting debut Sunday when the Vikings visit the Seattle Seahawks?

Brosmer's debut comes with low expectations and high aspirations. He was good enough during training camp and the preseason for Minnesota to add him to the 53-man roster over veteran quarterback Brett Rypien, who had experience in head coach Kevin O'Connell's offense.

"The Vikings know that they have something in Max Brosmer," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Saturday morning on SportsCenter. "They felt like he had a really good preseason. I talked to multiple teams who said he was cool, calm, and collected in the preseason. He's an undrafted free agent, so the expectations aren't overly high. But I'm told just from a mental preparation standpoint, he's been really good, and they feel like, hey, maybe something can happen here."

There aren't many undrafted rookies to have been thrust into the starting role at quarterback, so it's really difficult to find a fair comparison to Brosmer. But one name getting some attention is Brock Purdy, who was the last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and wound up making his starting debut with the 49ers on Dec. 4, 2022.

That was Week 13 of the 2022 season. Brosmer just so happens to be making his starting debut in Week 13 of the 2025 season. The similarities don't stop there.

Purdy played in two games before his debut, completing 4 of 9 passes for 66 yards and an interception. Brosmer has had two mop-up duty performances, completing 5 of 8 passes for 42 yards, with no touchdowns and no interceptions.

Is Brosmer about to become the next Purdy?

"That's a lot of expectation to put on this guy," Fowler said. "However, there is some symmetry here when you have Kevin O'Connell's offense. They've got weapons. They feel like, at the very least, he's going to be probably more mentally prepared than they've had this season with the struggles of J.J. McCarthy."

More mentally prepared than McCarthy? Fowler didn't elaborate on that point, but it's certainly going to grab headlines (like this story) and generate more discussion about how ready McCarthy was to take over the starting job this season.

We should note, however, that Purdy made his first start in 2022 against a Miami Dolphins defense that finished 24th in points allowed. However, those Dolphins were riding a five-game win streak when they ran into Purdy and the 49ers, who won 33-17. Purdy was also playing that game at home.

Brosmer will be on the road against a Seattle team that ranks 7th in scoring defense and has made its case for being one of the top teams in the NFL.

