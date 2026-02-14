NFL Insider Says All Top Available QBs Want to Go to Minnesota

The Vikings have one of the most talked-about quarterback situations in the league this offseason. They also appear to have one of the most coveted landing spots for quarterbacks who could be on the move.



“My sense right now, from asking around, is all the top quarterbacks that will be, or could be, available, Kyler Murray, Geno Smith, this is the place they want to go. It is Minnesota,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said Friday on NFL Live.

Oct 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) looks to throw against the Tennessee Titans during the second quarter at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Following a difficult 2025 season in which J.J. McCarthy struggled with on-field performance and staying healthy, the Vikings front office said it intends to bring in a veteran to compete with McCarthy. That does not necessarily signal an end to the former No. 10 overall pick’s time in Minnesota. However, it has made the Vikings a frequent subject of rumors and speculation linking them to a long list of veteran options.



Fowler noted the presence of star receiver Justin Jefferson and head coach Kevin O’Connell as key contributing factors in why veterans want to come to Minnesota. That is not groundbreaking news, considering Jefferson, despite a down season in 2025, is still widely viewed as the best receiver in the league. O’Connell has also helped produce some of the best performances of veterans’ careers, including Kirk Cousins and Sam Darnold.



Who that veteran could be remains to be seen. Numerous reports have suggested the long-rumored Aaron Rodgers-Minnesota connection could finally happen this offseason. There have also been links to a possible reunion with Cousins. Arizona’s Kyler Murray has been another popular option, with the Cardinals seemingly open to a reset at the position.



“Murray would be an interesting fit there,” Fowler said. “They could sort of rebuild him. The Cardinals have to figure out exactly what they want to do and how they want to split up the money to facilitate that $37 million in guarantees that he is owed. If they can do that, I think they’ll move on.”



Vikings On SI’s Will Ragatz wrote that he is “not sure” about the fit, while also noting it is “extremely unlikely the Vikings would have any interest in trading for Murray on his current contract.”



As Fowler stated, there are significant financial concerns to work through with Murray. If those can be alleviated, Murray could be a game-changing option at quarterback for Minnesota in 2026. He would also be significantly younger than Rodgers, Cousins, Smith or Derek Carr.

