Numbers reveal Vikings’ advantage over NFC North foes down the stretch

Minnesota’s upcoming schedule ranks easier than the Lions, Bears, and Packers, keeping the door open for a late-season push.

Jonathan Harrison

Nov 2, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell looks on after the match against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images
The Vikings' surprising 27-24 win over the Lions on Sunday, mixed with other results in the division, pushed Minnesota back into the race for the NFC North title. By no means are they the favorite, but looking ahead, the data suggest Minnesota has an easier remaining schedule.

According to Tankathon, the Vikings' remaining schedule features a .520 winning percentage, which ranks 15th-hardest in the league. With all NFC North teams having just nine games left in the 2025 season, Minnesota's .520 strength of schedule is the easiest of their division foes. The Lions' remaining schedule is 20 points higher than Minnesota at .541, while both the Bears and Packers have .554 remaining strength of schedules.

NFC North remaining schedule

Packers

Lions

Bears

Vikings

Week 10

vs. Eagles

@ Commanders

vs. Giants

vs. Ravens

Week 11

@ Giants

@ Eagles

@ Vikings

vs. Bears

Week 12

vs. Vikings

vs. Giants

vs. Steelers

@ Packers

Week 13

@ Lions

vs. Packers

@ Eagles

@ Seahawks

Week 14

vs. Bears

vs. Cowboys

@ Packers

vs. Commanders

Week 15

@ Broncos

@ Rams

vs. Browns

@ Cowboys

Week 16

@ Bears

vs. Steelers

vs. Packers

@ Giants

Week 17

vs. Ravens

@ Vikings

@ 49ers

vs. Lions

Week 18

@ Vikings

@ Bears

vs. Lions

vs. Packers

Analyzing the schedules

The remaining winning percentages can be a bit deceiving, and arguably are not the best signifier of who has the actual easiest schedule remaining. There's no clearer signal of that than this weekend's set of games for NFC North teams.

Green Bay is set to host the 6-2 Eagles in the most difficult contest of Week 10, and the only one featuring two teams with winning records. Elsewhere, the Lions take on the 3-6 Commanders, the Bears are set to host the 2-7 Giants, and the Vikings will host the 3-5 Ravens. While all three of those teams have abysmal records, the most difficult game belongs to Minnesota, who face a Ravens team that has Lamar Jackson back from injury.

Looking past Week 10, the Packers probably have the most difficult schedule left in the division with away games against the Lions, Broncos, Bears, and Vikings. The Packers also have a Week 17 game against the Ravens.

The Bears' remaining path features two games that outsiders would consider locks for Chicago wins: Week 10 vs. the Giants and Week 15 at home against the Browns. Meanwhile, Chicago still has games against the Steelers (Week 12), Eagles (Week 13), and 49ers (Week 17). Aaron Rodgers is a whopping 24-5 against the Bears in his career, while the Eagles and 49ers both have six wins already this season.

While the Vikings already got their game against the Eagles out of the way, and lost, all three of the Packers (Week 10), Lions (Week 11), and Bears still have to play the defending champs.

Jalen Hurts (1) celebrates after the win against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium
Oct 19, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) celebrates after the win against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Detroit also has a Week 15 game in Los Angeles against the 6-2 Rams, followed by a Week 16 game against Rodgers and the 5-3 Steelers.

The Lions have already played the most games against NFC North rivals and are 1-2, while the Vikings (2-0) and the Packers (1-0) are undefeated in division play. The Bears have yet to claim a division win but still have four chances left.

With a pair of home games against the Lions and Packers to close out the season, if the Vikings get on a roll, they can conceivably put themselves in a spot to be competing for the North title in the final weeks of the season.

