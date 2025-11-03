Numbers reveal Vikings’ advantage over NFC North foes down the stretch
The Vikings' surprising 27-24 win over the Lions on Sunday, mixed with other results in the division, pushed Minnesota back into the race for the NFC North title. By no means are they the favorite, but looking ahead, the data suggest Minnesota has an easier remaining schedule.
According to Tankathon, the Vikings' remaining schedule features a .520 winning percentage, which ranks 15th-hardest in the league. With all NFC North teams having just nine games left in the 2025 season, Minnesota's .520 strength of schedule is the easiest of their division foes. The Lions' remaining schedule is 20 points higher than Minnesota at .541, while both the Bears and Packers have .554 remaining strength of schedules.
NFC North remaining schedule
Packers
Lions
Bears
Vikings
Week 10
vs. Eagles
@ Commanders
vs. Giants
vs. Ravens
Week 11
@ Giants
@ Eagles
@ Vikings
vs. Bears
Week 12
vs. Vikings
vs. Giants
vs. Steelers
@ Packers
Week 13
@ Lions
vs. Packers
@ Eagles
@ Seahawks
Week 14
vs. Bears
vs. Cowboys
@ Packers
vs. Commanders
Week 15
@ Broncos
@ Rams
vs. Browns
@ Cowboys
Week 16
@ Bears
vs. Steelers
vs. Packers
@ Giants
Week 17
vs. Ravens
@ Vikings
@ 49ers
vs. Lions
Week 18
@ Vikings
@ Bears
vs. Lions
vs. Packers
Analyzing the schedules
The remaining winning percentages can be a bit deceiving, and arguably are not the best signifier of who has the actual easiest schedule remaining. There's no clearer signal of that than this weekend's set of games for NFC North teams.
Green Bay is set to host the 6-2 Eagles in the most difficult contest of Week 10, and the only one featuring two teams with winning records. Elsewhere, the Lions take on the 3-6 Commanders, the Bears are set to host the 2-7 Giants, and the Vikings will host the 3-5 Ravens. While all three of those teams have abysmal records, the most difficult game belongs to Minnesota, who face a Ravens team that has Lamar Jackson back from injury.
Looking past Week 10, the Packers probably have the most difficult schedule left in the division with away games against the Lions, Broncos, Bears, and Vikings. The Packers also have a Week 17 game against the Ravens.
The Bears' remaining path features two games that outsiders would consider locks for Chicago wins: Week 10 vs. the Giants and Week 15 at home against the Browns. Meanwhile, Chicago still has games against the Steelers (Week 12), Eagles (Week 13), and 49ers (Week 17). Aaron Rodgers is a whopping 24-5 against the Bears in his career, while the Eagles and 49ers both have six wins already this season.
While the Vikings already got their game against the Eagles out of the way, and lost, all three of the Packers (Week 10), Lions (Week 11), and Bears still have to play the defending champs.
Detroit also has a Week 15 game in Los Angeles against the 6-2 Rams, followed by a Week 16 game against Rodgers and the 5-3 Steelers.
The Lions have already played the most games against NFC North rivals and are 1-2, while the Vikings (2-0) and the Packers (1-0) are undefeated in division play. The Bears have yet to claim a division win but still have four chances left.
With a pair of home games against the Lions and Packers to close out the season, if the Vikings get on a roll, they can conceivably put themselves in a spot to be competing for the North title in the final weeks of the season.