'One of the worst halves I've ever watched': FOX broadcasters blast Vikings showing
A scoreless second half from the Minnesota Vikings was deemed "one of the worst halves of football I've ever watched" by play-by-play caller Joe Davis.
The Vikings fell to an embarrassing 23-6 defeat, with the score margin not coming close to describing the truly insipid offensive performance put together by Kevin O'Connell's team.
As the fourth quarter wound down, the FOX broadcast team of Davis and analyst Greg Olsen certainly didn't hold back from saying exactly what they thought about the Vikings' performance.
"The second half has been one of the worst halves of football I've ever watched," said Davis.
"This is historically bad ball," agreed Olsen, which came after a third quarter in which the Vikings had -10 offensive yards.
Olsen was even more pessimistic about the Vikings' prospects henceforth, noting that the significant amount of money spent by the team on contracts this season and their relatively tight cap space means some difficult decisions could be required in the near future.
He noted that the Vikings' spending this season is indicative of a team that believes they're on a major championship run after finishing 14-3 last season, but they now find themselves 4-7 with a game on the road against the surging Seattle Seahawks on the horizon.
"At this moment right now Vikings fans and the front office they have to start asking themselves if this doesn't get better and we don't get better offensive production, we are in tough cap situation, these contracts are going to keep holding us down, and we're just in a bad spot," said Olsen.
J.J. McCarthy once against struggled immensely in the face of a ferocious Packers pass-rush, with the Michigan alum taking five sacks and throwing two interceptions.
He completed just 12 out of 19 passes for 87 yards and zero touchdowns, with McCarthy once again guilty of holding the ball for too long as the pocket collapsed in on him.
The only real sign of life on the Vikings offense came from the running backs, with Aaron Jones and Jordan Mason racking up 83 yards between them on 17 carries.