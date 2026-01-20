Packers chasing Vikings' Daronte Jones as Brian Flores rumors swirl
In this story:
With no guarantee that Brian Flores will return to the Minnesota Vikings as defensive coordinator, pressure is mounting as teams around the league continue to show interest in Flores' top assistant, Daronte Jones.
Jones, Minnesota's passing game coordinator and defensive backs coach, is widely recognized as a defensive guru who is ready to take the next step and become a defensive coordinator. Jones has already interviewed with the Dallas Cowboys and New York Jets, while the New York Giants and Green Bay Packers are now looking to interview the 47-year-old.
The Packers are in the market for a new defensive coordinator after Jeff Hafley was hired as head coach of the Miami Dolphins. Jones, or anyone for that matter, would likely have a significant interest in Green Bay after the Packers finished the 2025-26 regular season with the 11th-ranked scoring defense.
The biggest question the Packers have entering next season is the health of edge rusher Micah Parsons, who tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee on December 14. He underwent surgery on December 30, and he's expected to miss the beginning of the 2026-27 regular season.
All of that aside, losing Jones before knowing what Flores will decide is a major risk that could end with Minnesota having to replace both of them on the defensive coaching staff. Flores has a second interview with Pittsburgh for their head coaching job on Tuesday, in addition to having interviewed for the Ravens' head coaching job and the Washington Commanders' defensive coordinator position.
If the Vikings hope to keep Flores, they might have their fingers crossed that Mike McCarthy, the former Cowboys and Packers head coach, gets the job in Pittsburgh. Insiders say McCarthy will interview with the Steelers on Wednesday, with Tom Pelissero saying he's "considered a strong candidate."
Flores, getting a second interview, is also a strong candidate. He was a senior defensive assistant on now-former Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin's staff in 2022, before accepting the defensive coordinator job with the Vikings in 2023.
Adam Schefter says Minnesota "has been pushing" to retain Flores, and that if he doesn't land a head coaching job elsewhere, the Vikings have a "good chance" to bring him back.
So far, four of 10 head coach openings have been filled.
- Giants: John Harbaugh
- Falcons: Kevin Stefanski
- Dolphins: Jeff Hafley
- Titans: Robert Saleh
- Bills:
- Browns:
- Cardinals:
- Ravens:
- Raiders:
- Steelers:
The fact that Flores hasn't interviewed with the Bills, Browns, Cardinals, or Raiders is good for Minnesota, though there's no guarantee that they'll come calling.
More Vikings coverage
Joe Nelson has more than 20 years of experience in Minnesota sports journalism. Nelson began his career in sports radio, working at smaller stations in Marshall and St. Cloud before moving to the highly-rated KFAN-FM 100.3 in the Twin Cities. While there, he produced the popular mid-morning show hosted by Minnesota Vikings play-by-play announcer Paul Allen. His time in radio laid the groundwork for his transition to sports writing in 2011. He covers the Vikings, Timberwolves, Gophers and Twins for On SI.Follow JoeyBrainstorm