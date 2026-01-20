Packers chasing Vikings' Daronte Jones as Brian Flores rumors swirl

With no guarantee that Brian Flores will return to the Minnesota Vikings as defensive coordinator, pressure is mounting as teams around the league continue to show interest in Flores' top assistant, Daronte Jones.

Jones, Minnesota's passing game coordinator and defensive backs coach, is widely recognized as a defensive guru who is ready to take the next step and become a defensive coordinator. Jones has already interviewed with the Dallas Cowboys and New York Jets, while the New York Giants and Green Bay Packers are now looking to interview the 47-year-old.

With the Jeff Hafley hire complete, the #Packers begin their search for a new DC: They’ve requested to interview #Vikings Pass Game Coordinator/DBs coach Daronte Jones, sources said. Jones interviewed in-person with the Cowboys, as well as the #Jets. The #Giants also requested. pic.twitter.com/T2OvdDNBGK — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 20, 2026

The Packers are in the market for a new defensive coordinator after Jeff Hafley was hired as head coach of the Miami Dolphins. Jones, or anyone for that matter, would likely have a significant interest in Green Bay after the Packers finished the 2025-26 regular season with the 11th-ranked scoring defense.

The biggest question the Packers have entering next season is the health of edge rusher Micah Parsons, who tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee on December 14. He underwent surgery on December 30, and he's expected to miss the beginning of the 2026-27 regular season.

Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores remains one of the best in the business. | Images Courtesy of the Minnesota Vikings

All of that aside, losing Jones before knowing what Flores will decide is a major risk that could end with Minnesota having to replace both of them on the defensive coaching staff. Flores has a second interview with Pittsburgh for their head coaching job on Tuesday, in addition to having interviewed for the Ravens' head coaching job and the Washington Commanders' defensive coordinator position.

If the Vikings hope to keep Flores, they might have their fingers crossed that Mike McCarthy, the former Cowboys and Packers head coach, gets the job in Pittsburgh. Insiders say McCarthy will interview with the Steelers on Wednesday, with Tom Pelissero saying he's "considered a strong candidate."

Super Bowl-winning coach Mike McCarthy will interview Wednesday with the Steelers, per sources.



McCarthy was a candidate for the Titans before withdrawing Monday morning and has turned down other inquiries. He’s focused on Pittsburgh, where he’s considered a strong candidate. pic.twitter.com/jJBPWCp4Sv — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 20, 2026

Flores, getting a second interview, is also a strong candidate. He was a senior defensive assistant on now-former Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin's staff in 2022, before accepting the defensive coordinator job with the Vikings in 2023.

Adam Schefter says Minnesota "has been pushing" to retain Flores, and that if he doesn't land a head coaching job elsewhere, the Vikings have a "good chance" to bring him back.

Steelers are interviewing Vikings DC Brian Flores today for their HC job, and former Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy on Wednesday.



Minnesota has been pushing to bring back Flores, and if he doesn’t land a head coaching job, would have a good chance at retaining him. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 20, 2026

So far, four of 10 head coach openings have been filled.

Giants: John Harbaugh

Falcons: Kevin Stefanski

Dolphins: Jeff Hafley

Titans: Robert Saleh

Bills:

Browns:

Cardinals:

Ravens:

Raiders:

Steelers:

The fact that Flores hasn't interviewed with the Bills, Browns, Cardinals, or Raiders is good for Minnesota, though there's no guarantee that they'll come calling.

More Vikings coverage