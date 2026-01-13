The complicated end to Adam Thielen's career left no storybook goodbye

If Adam Thielen's career is over, his final season will make for an excellent debate.

Going back to August, when the Vikings traded with Carolina for Thielen, it was clear why Minnesota wanted him. Thielen provided a veteran option after Rondale Moore suffered a season-ending injury in the preseason opener, and his experience in head coach Kevin O'Connell's offense made him a logical fit. The hometown storyline was a cherry on top, but by the time Thielen's season ended — on Monday night in the playoffs with the Pittsburgh Steelers — it was clear that Thielen's desire to play outweighed the opportunity to finish his career where it started in 2013.

As much as the Vikings thought they needed Thielen at the time, Thielen was also pushing his way out of Carolina. Why? According to Panthers general manager Dan Morgan, Thielen wanted an opportunity to play a bigger role, which he wasn't projected to get in Carolina's young, talented receiving room.

"We have a young group of guys that we're really excited about here, and it's kind of hard. And I sat Adam Thielen down in my office, and he really wants to go there [Minnesota], and he's pretty adamant that, 'This is what I want.' I didn't really want to stand in his way. It was something that he was really convicted about. He wanted to go and finish his career there," Morgan explained after the trade.

With the Vikings, Thielen played between 32 and 45 snaps in the first three games while Jordan Addison was suspended, but he never saw the field for more than 14 snaps in Weeks 4 through 13. In fact, he played single-digit snaps against the Eagles, Lions, Ravens, Bears, and Packers before being a healthy scratch in Week 13 against the Seahawks. That led to Minnesota granting him his release, allowing him to sign with the Steelers.

He played 219 snaps in six games with the Steelers, with a low of 17 snaps coming in Pittsburgh's playoff loss to the Texans on Monday night. He totaled 185 snaps in 11 games with the Vikings.

Thielen's desire for a meaningful role, plus an opportunity to finish his career at home, drove his alleged request to be traded to the Vikings. As his role disappeared in Minnesota, the chance to play clearly dwarfed his desire to end his career in purple and gold, and he got that opportunity alongside Aaron Rodgers in Pittsburgh.

While he was on the field more with Pittsburgh than Minnesota, his production only ticked up slightly. He had eight receptions for 69 yards with the Vikings and 13 catches for 142 yards with the Steelers, failing to find the end zone with either team.

Minnesota fans might feel burned by Thielen, but he had a difficult decision to make: Stand on the sidelines and watch the game he loves in his home state, or put on a different uniform and play the game that made him a star one last time.

By requesting his release from the Vikings, Thielen sacrificed what likely would've been a tearful sendoff alongside C.J. Ham and Harrison Smith at U.S. Bank Stadium in Week 18. Perhaps he knew was he was giving up, but his sacrifice allowed him one last ride in the playoffs — and maybe he knew all along that his day to be celebrated in purple and gold would come when the Vikings induct him into the Ring of Honor years down the road.

