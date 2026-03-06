Insider Says There's 'Resounding Belief' Kyler Murray Will Sign With Vikings

Things can always change in the NFL, but if the report Friday morning from SNY TV's Connor Hughes is legitimate, which we have no reason to doubt it is, then it's just a matter of days before Kyler Murray signs with the Minnesota Vikings.

Hughes, who covers the New York Jets and Giants, says the Jets discussed the possibility of signing Hughes, "but he is expected to sign with the Vikings, per sources."

That's what Hughes posted on X. In a story published online, Hughes again noted that the Jets have interest in Murray, but the "resounding belief from multiple sources, though, is that he will sign with the Vikings."

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer isn't pushing the Murray report quite as far, but he agrees that the Vikings are likely Murray's preference.

"I sense that Minnesota is Kyler Murray’s preference, and that the Vikings are mulling their options," Breer reported Friday. "I’d love to see what Kevin O’Connell would be able to do with Murray. I think J.J. McCarthy will be on the Vikings’ roster next year, competing with another quarterback to start."

Murray, 28, is going to be released by the Arizona Cardinals on March 11. He's already been informed that he's being cut, so the March 11 date is just a formality. That's when NFL teams are allowed to begin discussing contracts with eligible free agents, and they can start signing contracts when the 2026 league year begins on March 13.

Murray joining Minnesota would be a gift from the football gods. Not only does he has very big upside, but because the Cardinals are cutting him and paying him $36.8 million in guaranteed money, he can sign with the Vikings for the league minimum $1.3 million. That's an incredible opportunity for a Vikings team that lacks cap space and might be a quarterback away from being a contender once again in the NFC.

Murray would be the heavy favorite to win the starting quarterback job. While there are plenty of respected insiders who say Murray would have to win a competition against J.J. McCarthy, the reality is that Murray probably wouldn't sign unless he knew he was going to be QB1.

At best, the situation would mirror the competition last year between Daniel Jones and Anthony Richardson in Indianapolis. Richardson, like McCarthy, was oozing with talent but struggled with accuracy and health. Jones signed with the Colts and quickly won the starting job, and had himself in the MVP conversation before rupturing his Achilles.

If Murray signs with Minnesota and performs well, the Vikings will likely attempt to sign him to a long-term contract to avoid making the same mistake they did last offseason with Sam Darnold. That would likely mean the end of McCarthy's time in Minnesota. He's only 23 years old and would certainly be an interesting project for a QB-needy team.