The Safe Move Is a Veteran, but a Young QB Battle Would Be Exciting for the Vikings

The Vikings went into the 2024 offseason needing a refresh at quarterback in a year that was perfect for such a need. Minnesota seemingly executed its plan to perfection that spring by landing J.J. McCarthy with the No. 10 overall pick and getting Sam Darnold on a one-year prove-it deal. Darnold excelled after McCarthy's season-ending injury, setting up the Vikings to...completely fumble the 2025 offseason. Now, after a disastrous 2025 season, the Vikings once again head into the offseason needing a quarterback. Unfortunately for them, the 2026 offseason is the opposite of 2024.

There are very few options in the draft, most of which the Vikings would likely be out of reach for at No. 18 overall, as well as in free agency. The Vikings have already publicly stated intentions to bring in a veteran to compete with McCarthy, who struggled with injuries and poor play during his first season as the starter. So, what is Kevin O'Connell and the Vikings' front office to do?

There have been reports and speculation linking Minnesota with a move for veterans like Aaron Rodgers and a potential return of Kirk Cousins. If those don't pan out, the Vikings could be left in an unenviable position. Another option would be to double down on young QBs.

"O'Connell is a big believer in quarterback development, and I would not be surprised if he wants to go for a younger player to challenge McCarthy's seat not just in 2026 but also beyond," writes ESPN's Benjamin Solak.

Solak went on to suggest that the likes of Philadelphia's Tanner McKee, Indianapolis' Anthony Richardson, and even Tennessee's Will Levis are "toolsy young" passers who might interest O'Connell.

McKee has thrown a total of 88 passes in the NFL and has gotten high praise for operating well in garbage time for Philadelphia the past couple of seasons. Richardson and Levis famously struggled during plenty of time as starters. Not one of those three provides a legitimate security blanket in case McCarthy doesn't work out, as they are also young gambles.

"It’s an interesting idea from Solak, I just don’t see it," said Vikings On SI's Will Ragatz. "McCarthy is the young upside gamble. You need a veteran floor option in the room with him, not another young upside gamble."

On top of needing a veteran to come in to balance McCarthy's youth, there should be growing questions about O'Connell's ability to actually develop a young quarterback.

The Vikings' best runs of form during O'Connell's tenure came with veterans, a la Cousins and Darnold operating his offense. Meanwhile, McCarthy, Jaren Hall, and Max Brosmer, all young quarterbacks who were drafted or signed with O'Connell leading Minnesota, struggled mightily during various stints under center. It's fair to note that Hall was a fifth-round pick, while Brosmer was a UDFA signing, so neither was expected to do big things. McCarthy's story also hasn't been fully written after 10 games.

O'Connell certainly helped get Darnold and Daniel Jones back on track after being high picks, so he may do the same with McCarthy. Or maybe Solak is right, and he gets the opportunity to work with McCarthy and another former top draft pick who has yet to pan out.

A young QB competition would be exciting, but probably unlikely. That's why Solak noted at the end of his look at the Vikings' QB situation that it "will probably just be Cousins, though, let's be honest."

