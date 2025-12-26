The Vikings' late success has made Brian Flores a more attractive head coaching candidate

When the Vikings lost four straight games in November, it looked like defensive coordinator Brian Flores wouldn't be a hot name in this year's head coaching carousel. Now, after four-straight wins, allowing only 12.3 points per game, he has re-established himself as one of the best assistant coaches in the NFL.

Thursday's win over the Lions was one of Minnesota's most impressive defensive performances of the season. They forced six Detroit turnovers, and they allowed only 231 yards of total offense. With an abysmal offensive performance, the Vikings' defensive gameplan, was the main reason why they were able to shut down Detroit.

"Brian Flores just put on an absolute clinic. Completely shut down Goff and Campbell and the Lions. Vikes threw for 51 yards and beat Detroit! How is BFlo not a head coach?!," NFL Analyst Chris Simms posted on X after Thursday's win.

This season is Flores' third as Minnesota's defensive coordinator. The Vikings' defense has routinely ranked among the best in the NFL, and they've begun to find their stride this season after another impressive showing on Christmas Day against the Lions.

"One of the best coaches I’ve ever been around! He’ll be a head coach again next season," former NFL QB Brian Hoyer posted on X on Friday.

His lawsuit against the NFL remains ongoing, so any discussion revolving around Flores as a potential head coach will be complicated. His current contract with the Vikings is reportedly up after the season, so any price tag he had for potentially coming back to Minnesota just went up after the last month.

The only two NFL head coaching jobs that are currently vacant are the New York Giants and Tennessee Titans, but anyone who follows the league understands that there are bound to be more after the end of the regular season next week.

There are still plenty of dominoes left to fall in this year's coaching carousel, but it's hard to argue that Flores won't at least be mentioned in some discussions. Minnesota's late-season run has come with zero hope of a playoff push, and it could be what ultimately results in Flores leaving for another head coaching job. At 44 years old, his situation is more complicated than most candidates, but it's hard to argue that he hasn't at least earned himself a second chance to be an NFL head coach.

