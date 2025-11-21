Two key Vikings starters questionable for showdown with Packers
The Vikings will head into a pivotal Week 12 matchup in Green Bay with just Jonathan Greenard and center Ryan Kelly on the team's injury report. Both Greenard (shoulder) and Kelly (concussion) are listed as questionable.
On Kelly, head coach Kevin O'Connell said the designation was "procedural" as the veteran center continues to work his way back from concussions that have held him out since the team's Week 4 loss to Pittsburgh.
"Feels good to have that group of five as a potential option at the offensive line position. Want to see how Ryan finishes out the week here," said O'Connell.
Minnesota has gone with a starting line of Christian Darrisaw, Donovan Jackson, Blake Brandel, Will Fries, and Brian O'Neill over the past couple of weeks. That group has largely performed well, with Brandel slowly getting the hang of the center position.
Greenard missed the team's Week 11 loss to the Bears due to a shoulder injury. He has progressed throughout the week after not participating on Wednesday, to being a limited participant on Thursday.
While second-year pass rusher Dallas Turner stepped up in a big way in Sunday's loss to the Bears, getting Greenard back would certainly go a long way towards helping the Vikings knock off the Packers in a must-win game.
Elsewhere, it appears that both Darrisaw (knee) and Fries (knee) will be fully available on Sunday after each missing one day of practice. Running back Aaron Jones (shoulder) will head into the Week 12 showdown with his former team without an injury designation after being listed on the team's injury report throughout the week.
Packers update
Packers coach Matt LaFleur told media on Friday that star running back Josh Jacobs will be limited again on Friday. LaFleur noted that the decision to play Jacobs on Sunday is "a collective decision always." Along with Friday's session, Jacobs was able to practice in the final two days of the week.
Cornerback Nate Hobbs, LB Quay Walker, and DL Karl Brooks all sat out the entire week of practice for the Packers, likely meaning all three will miss Sunday's game. Green Bay listed a whopping 18 players on their injury report Thursday.