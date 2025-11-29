Vikings bump up John Wolford; assistant head coach won't travel to Seattle

If things go bad for Max Brosmer in his debut Sunday against Seattle, the Vikings' backup plan at quarterback is veteran John Wolford.

Minnesota elevated Wolford from the practice squad on Saturday, marking his first time on the active roster since he signed with the Vikings two days before Halloween, after the Vikings lost Carson Wentz to a season-ending shoulder injury. Wolford will be the No. 2 quarterback behind Brosmer, who is making his first NFL start after not being drafted in April and signing as a free agent.

J.J. McCarthy has been ruled out due to a concussion.

Wolford has experience in head coach Kevin O'Connell's offense, having played for the Rams from 2020 to 2022, while O'Connell was the offensive coordinator under head coach Sean McVay before being hired by the Vikings in 2022.

Wolford hasn't taken a snap in a regular-season game since 2022, but he has bounced around as a practice squad player for the Buccaneers (2023 and 2024) and Jaguars (2025) the last three seasons.

Minnesota also elevated cornerback Dwight McGlothern from the practice squad.

The team also says assistant head coach and outside linebackers coach Mike Pettine will not travel with the team to Seattle, and therefore will not coach in the game. It's unclear why Pettine isn't making the trip.

The Vikings are huge underdogs, with the Seahawks favored by 11.5 points. The game kicks off at 3:05 p.m. CT.

