Vikings could have entire starting OL healthy for first time this week
It's Week 12, and the Vikings still haven't had a single snap this season with their entire starting offensive line on the field together. Christian Darrisaw, Donovan Jackson, and Brian O'Neill are all healthy after missing some time early in the season, but center Ryan Kelly hasn't played since suffering his second concussion in a 15-day span at the end of September.
That could change this week. Kelly returned to practice last week and will be a full participant in Wednesday's session, head coach Kevin O'Connell announced. That doesn't guarantee that he'll make his return to action on Sunday at Lambeau Field, but it seems like a distinct possibility, at the very least.
O'Connell doesn't think the Vikings necessarily have to use the entire 21-day window available to them to activate Kelly from injured reserve if he's ready to go before that time elapses.
"I think the plan, more so than the 21 days, was the time from when we put him on IR to when we activated that window opening up, of just making sure we had exhausted the required time to where Ryan was essentially banging down the door to get back on the field," O'Connell said. "And then we wanted to let him go through a full practice week (last week), or at least build up to the type of work that would allow him to feel really good coming into this week, to hopefully then have another good week and then we can make a determination later this week. He's in a great spot. Excited to have him back on the field with our guys, for sure."
Kelly was part of the Vikings' focused effort this spring to improve in the trenches after the way their 2024 season ended. He became a free agent after nine seasons with the Colts, and the Vikings signed him to a two-year, $18 million deal, a little over half of which is guaranteed. They believed the four-time Pro Bowler would be a valuable asset for J.J. McCarthy while providing excellent pass protection at that position, which Minnesota often didn't get from Garrett Bradbury over the previous six seasons.
Early this season, Kelly played like he always has. He earned strong PFF grades and didn't allow a sack in his first three games of the year. The issue that popped up is one he dealt with during his time in Indianapolis: concussions. Kelly entered the concussion protocol after Week 2 and missed a game. He was then cleared for Week 4, only to suffered the fifth documented concussion of his career and land on IR.
Because of Kelly's history, the Vikings have taken this matter very seriously. They put a detailed plan into place when he initially went on IR. It's now been almost two months, and that plan appears to be reaching its conclusion.
"I think what you do is you defer, first and foremost, to not only the medical professionals that work with our team, but we've sought outside resources as well, much like we do in a lot of these circumstances," O'Connell said. "You're just looking for green light after green light after green light. I think Sunday will have been eight weeks since the Pittsburgh game. So I feel like there's been the proper amount of time. We've taken a look at every layer of equipment. Probably gonna see him wearing a Guardian Cap, I believe he's got a different helmet. You're trying to do all the things you can do to make sure you eliminate any of the controllables.
"And then this game is what it is, and Ryan Kelly loves playing football. He's been really darn good at it for a long time and is itching to get back out there. ... If all systems are go and we're green-lit to go, let's attack this thing together with no worry and let him go play football, which is what he wants to do. We just have to continue to finish off this process the way it started and has maintained throughout."
Blake Brandel has filled in admirably for the Vikings during Kelly's absence. Despite never playing center before, he's provided solid backup play at the position over the past six games, and has been better in the last four than he was in the first two. Still, it would be a nice life for the Vikings' offense if Kelly is able to return this week in Green Bay.
As a whole, the Vikings' offensive line has been quite solid in recent weeks. Protection is not to blame for McCarthy's struggles, but getting Kelly back in the fold certainly won't hurt.