Vikings Doing Homework on NFL Draft Wide Receivers Via Top 30 Visits

This week, a few dozen NFL draft prospects are visiting the Vikings' TCO Performance Center facility for meetings known as Top 30 visits. Teams can host up to 30 prospects on official visits, as well as other players with local connections who don't count towards that limit.

These visits are meaningful. NFL teams, including the Vikings, will often target players they hosted and got to know on a 30 visit. Last year, for example, the Vikings drafted Donovan Jackson (first round) and Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins (fifth round) after bringing them to Eagan. They also signed several undrafted free agents who they hosted on visits.

This year, the Vikings are doing their homework on all kinds of prospects. One interesting position group they seem to be targeting is wide receiver. The Vikings appear to want competition for Tai Felton in the WR3 spot — or at the very least, to add some much-needed depth to that room. They're reportedly bringing in at least four wide receivers on Top 30 visits. Let's meet them.

De'Zhaun Stribling, Ole Miss

De'Zhaun Stribling | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Ole Miss WR De'Zhaun Stribling is on a Top 30 visit with the #Vikings today, source said, one of his 7 scheduled visits. Stribling had back-to-back 800 yard seasons. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 9, 2026

Stribling began his career at Washington State, spent two years at Oklahoma State, and then finished with a year at Ole Miss. He had over 800 yards and six touchdowns in consecutive seasons to end his college career, and he averaged 92.7 yards in the Rebels' three College Football Playoff games. He's a 23-year-old Hawaii native with good size (6'2", 207) and 4.36 speed. There's a lot to like about Stribling's quickness, reliable hands, and toughness as a blocker. He could fit nicely in the Vikings' offense as a complementary receiver.

Projected range: Day 2

Ted Hurst, Georgia State

Ted Hurst | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Source: The Minnesota Vikings will host Georgia State WR Ted Hurst for a 30 visit.



Standout of Senior Bowl week is a likely Day 2 pick. — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) March 25, 2026

Hurst is a big-time athlete at nearly 6'4" and 206 pounds. He ran a 4.42 40 and recorded an 11-foot broad jump at the combine. After beginning his career at Division II Valdosta State, he transferred to Georgia State and put up impressive numbers across two seasons: 127 catches, 1,965 yards, and 15 touchdowns in 24 games. Hurst is an explosive downfield weapon who led the FBS with 34 catches of at least 20 yards over the past two seasons. He'll need continued development but offers quite a bit of big-play upside as an outside/X receiver.

Projected range: Day 2

CJ Daniels, Miami

The #Vikings are hosting Miami WR CJ Daniels on a pre-draft visit, sources tell me and @JasonHarmonNFL for @SleeperNFL.



Daniels, one of the most natural pass catchers in this class, will also visit the #Dolphins soon, a source says. He is a legitimate Day 3 sleeper. pic.twitter.com/FNYuU1YRjF — Arye Pulli (@AryePulliNFL) April 8, 2026

Daniels is an older prospect who spent four years at Liberty (including the COVID season and a medical redshirt) before one year each at LSU and Miami. He had over 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns at Liberty in 2023 and then put up solid numbers at the two bigger programs, including seven touchdowns last year for the Hurricanes. He's already 24 and doesn't have elite physical traits, but Daniels has a solid all-around package of route running and ball skills at 6'2", 200. He had one of the best catches in all of college football last year against Notre Dame.

CJ DANIELS ARE YOU SERIOUS?!



WHAT A CATCH 🤯

pic.twitter.com/flQlahO21a — Footballism (@FootbaIIism) September 1, 2025

Projected range: Day 3

Vinny Anthony II, Wisconsin

Vinny Anthony II | Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images

The Minnesota Vikings were one of several NFL teams to take in Vinny Amthony II’s recent private workout in Madison.

The Vikings have since shown further interest in the ex-Wisconsin standout receiver with a Top 30 visit this week. — Gery Woelfel (@GeryWoelfel) April 8, 2026

Anthony was a four-year player at Wisconsin who didn't have a featured role in the offense until his junior season. He recorded 672 receiving yards that season on just 39 catches (17.2 YPC) and had seven total touchdowns over the past two seasons, including two rushing scores. He also returned a kickoff for a touchdown in 2025. Anthony is undersized at 5'11", 181, but he's a crafty route runner who dominated the agility drills (three-cone, short shuttle) at the combine. Anthony's receiving numbers were hurt by Wisconsin's poor QB play, and he's an intriguing slot receiver with return ability at the next level.

Projected range: Day 3 or UDFA