Vikings elevate two players from the practice squad for Lions game

Minnesota is making its final preparations ahead of Sunday's game against Detroit.

Tony Liebert

Jan 13, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Minnesota Vikings cornerback Fabian Moreau (23) against the Los Angeles Rams during an NFC wild card game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Vikings have elevated cornerback Fabian Moreau and tight end Nick Vannet from the practice squad to the active roster ahead of Sunday's game against the Lions.

Morreau has logged only three defensive snaps this season. The ninth-year veteran will essentially be an emergency sixth cornerback for the Vikings on Sunday. Vannett joined Minnesota's practice squad on October 9, and he has played only four offensive snaps this season. He will be another veteran tight end option against Detroit.

The decision to place Carson Wentz on injured reserve (IR) opened up a spot on the active roster. The Vikings will need all the help they can get as 8.5-point betting underdogs for Sunday's game against the Lions, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. It's one of the biggest point spreads Minnesota has faced under Kevin O'Connell.

Sunday's game will kick off at 12 p.m. CT in Detroit, and it will be broadcast locally on FOX.

