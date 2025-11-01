Vikings elevate two players from the practice squad for Lions game
The Vikings have elevated cornerback Fabian Moreau and tight end Nick Vannet from the practice squad to the active roster ahead of Sunday's game against the Lions.
Subscribe: Sign up to receive the free Vikings On SI newsletter
Morreau has logged only three defensive snaps this season. The ninth-year veteran will essentially be an emergency sixth cornerback for the Vikings on Sunday. Vannett joined Minnesota's practice squad on October 9, and he has played only four offensive snaps this season. He will be another veteran tight end option against Detroit.
The decision to place Carson Wentz on injured reserve (IR) opened up a spot on the active roster. The Vikings will need all the help they can get as 8.5-point betting underdogs for Sunday's game against the Lions, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. It's one of the biggest point spreads Minnesota has faced under Kevin O'Connell.
Sunday's game will kick off at 12 p.m. CT in Detroit, and it will be broadcast locally on FOX.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.