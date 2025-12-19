Vikings end Christian Darrisaw's season after 'dialogue and good discussion'

Christian Darrisaw's season is over. The Vikings announced that their star left tackle will be placed on injured reserve and miss the last three games of the season, giving him a chance to hit the offseason running and begin the 2026 season with a clean bill of health.

What changed with Darrisaw since O'Connell, just 36 hours earlier, said the team was taking his case day-by-day?

"Basically, after a little bit of collaboration amongst Christian Darrisaw and our medical staff, we've determined that we're going to place him on injured reserve," O'Connell said Friday. "As we worked through it day-to-day this week, felt like in totality, after a lot of dialogue and good discussion, that's going to be the best thing for Christian."

"It's been a complex injury that he had," O'Connell said. "I've admired the way that Christian has attacked this and wanting to be out there for every possible snap he could be with his teammates. I know he's going to get off to a great start with his preparation for 2026 and put this behind him. We're behind him 100% to do so."

O'Connell said the swelling and soreness Darrisaw experienced were "totally normal" for a player coming back from a serious knee injury. He added that Darrisaw did not suffer an injury setback.

"It's not even just the day-to-day and the week-to-week as he would try to navigate through this season. It goes back to the surgical procedure and then the subsequent rehab that follows. Total dedication to a daily process," O'Connell said. "Our players almost unanimously voted him the Ed Block Courage Award winner. He is a guy that wants to be out there with his teammates, and has played at such a high level when we've had him in there as our left tackle."

With Darrisaw out, Justin Skule will start at left tackle Sunday against the Giants. Darrisaw, meanwhile, will be focused on, as O'Connell explained, putting "this injury behind him" so he can "feel great" in 2026.

Darrisaw is the third Vikings starter to land on injured reserve this week, with the team placing edge rusher Jonathan Greenard and safety Josh Metellus on I.R. due to shoulder injuries that will require surgery.

More Vikings coverage