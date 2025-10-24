Vikings have early pick-six against Chargers reviewed and overturned
For a moment, it looked like Vikings cornerback Isaiah Rodgers had scored his third touchdown in seven games this season.
In the first quarter of Thursday's game against the Chargers, the Vikings brought a blitz against Justin Herbert, who got rid of the ball before Josh Metellus could take him down. It was well behind his intended target and caught by Rodgers, who fell to the ground while making the grab, then got up and strolled into the end zone for an apparent touchdown.
But all turnovers and scoring plays are reviewed. And for the second time in five days, the Vikings had a touchdown taken off the board by the NFL's replay center in New York.
On Sunday against the Eagles, it was T.J. Hockenson who had a touchdown catch overturned due to the ball moving when it hit the ground. This appeared to be a somewhat similar situation, with the ball perhaps moving when it came into contact with the turf.
"He does get control prior to the ball touching the ground," Prime Video rules analyst Terry McAulay said on the broadcast. "Now, he's gotta maintain control during and after contact with the ground. ... Does he actually lose control with that right hand? He's still got the fingers wrapped around. I don't see enough to reverse right there."
Despite McAulay saying he didn't see enough to overturn it, the decision-makers in New York clearly did. And instead of a touchdown for the Vikings, the Chargers kept the ball and continued their possession.
LA wound up converting on the ensuing 3rd and 13, which sparked a 14-play, 86-yard touchdown drive, culminating in a Herbert touchdown pass to tight end Oronde Gadsden II.
It's been that type of season for the Vikings.