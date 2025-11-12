Vikings injury updates on Ryan Kelly, Greenard, and ... J.J. McCarthy?
Kevin O'Connell began his Wednesday press conference with some injury updates on a few different Vikings players. That included a note on quarterback J.J. McCarthy — but don't be alarmed, it doesn't appear to be anything that could have an impact on his availability this week.
After hitting his throwing hand on a helmet during a follow-through in the game against the Ravens, McCarthy will have a bandage on the hand during Wednesday's practice (if not all week). O'Connell made it clear that it's nothing to be concerned about, but said he wanted to let the media know what it was, in case reporters were to see it during the open portion of practice.
"Just so you guys are aware, J.J. McCarthy will have a little bandage or coverage on the top of his hand," O'Connell said. "He hit it on a helmet at one point, late in the game. Everything's checked out, but we just want to get out in front of making sure you guys are aware, from a communication standpoint, exactly what that is. Don't see that affecting his week of preparation very much at all."
We'll see if it's enough for McCarthy to pop up on the injury report this week. At least for now, it doesn't sound like he's in any jeopardy of missing Sunday's game against the Bears.
"If this practice was another 24 hours (later), it probably wouldn't have even been something we mentioned," O'Connell said. "It's just to make sure the swelling we got out there from just a bruise, we just don't want it to fester the rest of the week."
Here are some of O'Connell's other injury updates.
Kelly's practice window opening
The Vikings will open the practice window for starting center Ryan Kelly (concussions) on Wednesday, O'Connell announced. That doesn't necessarily mean he'll be back in action this weekend, but it at least creates that possibility. What it does mean is that the Vikings now have 21 days to activate Kelly from injured reserve. He's been on IR since suffering his second concussion in a 15-game span back in Week 4.
"I think it's just the next step for him," O'Connell said. "I think I mentioned to you guys when we made the decision to put him on injured reserve, the idea was to have a concrete timeline that now we've exceeded, out of an abundance of what we think is best for Ryan. He's doing great. He really responded well to the work on the side field last week. This week is really more about getting him phased back into practice."
O'Connell noted that Kelly will be wearing a new helmet and a Guardian Cap as preventative measures. The former longtime Colts center, who signed with the Vikings in free agency this spring, has now had five documented concussions during his time in the NFL.
"Ultimately, we're looking at this as not just the rest of this season, but beyond, as far as Ryan goes."
Blake Brandel has started the Vikings' last five games at center and will remain in that role until Kelly returns, which appears to be coming sometime this month.
Greenard "has a chance"
Vikings star outside linebacker Jonathan Greenard, who left last week's game with a left shoulder injury, is an unknown for this week. The Vikings avoided a significant injury there, but Greenard won't practice on Wednesday and his status for the Chicago game is very much up in the air.
"Still would put him in that questionable category," O'Connell said. "He won't participate today, but I still think he has a chance for Sunday. At the same time, we'll let the medical staff and Tyler (Williams) and his group and JG work through the week."
This seems like it could be one that comes down to a game-time decision. Greenard, who is one of the Vikings' leaders, will almost certainly push to try to play, so it'll be a question of whether or not he can get medically cleared in time. The worst possible outcome would be bringing him back a week too soon and having that lead to an aggravation in his shoulder.
Wentz has successful surgery
Vikings QB Carson Wentz, who is out for the season, underwent successful left shoulder surgery on Tuesday in Los Angeles, O'Connell said.
"He'll be out (in LA) for a few days and then hope to get him back, he's planning on being back in the building when he returns, continuing his rehab there," O'Connell said.