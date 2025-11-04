Vikings' Jonathan Greenard calls out KFAN host for blowout prediction
Be careful what you say on the internet. You never know if a player from your favorite team will see it and use it as bulletin board material the next time they take the field or court.
Just ask Paul "Meatsauce" Lambert of KFAN-FM 100.3's Power Trip Morning Show, who found out in real time on Tuesday that Vikings edge rusher Jonathan Greenard was well aware that Lambert predicted the Lions to beat the Vikings 55-10 on Sunday.
The big reveal came as Greenard was raving about quarterback J.J. McCarthy.
"He sees it all. He hears it all. He may not try to pay attention to it all, but he definitely knows what's going on," Greenard said of McCarthy. "He knows Meatsauce is out there saying we're going to get beat 55-to-whatever-it is."
After an eruption of laughter, Greenard continued the point he was trying to make.
"At the end of the day, we just need to play, man. We're all going to ride with that, and understand that we got a team full of underdogs. We're not used to being the top dogs all the time, and that's the thing that we're working to be, sustaining that success and understanding what comes with that. But having underdogs is always going to be that little catalyst for us to push through those types of games," Greenard said.
After saying he wasn't sure whether Lambert is a Vikings fan, the back and forth between him, Lambert and Cory Cove went like this...
Cove: How badly are the Ravens going to beat the Vikings on Sunday?
Lambert: I don't think that.
Greenard: Just go ahead and say 55-whatever-it-is again. That may be our good luck.
Lambert: Yeah, they're going to lose 55-10.
Greenard: Appreciate you.
Cove: How many times is Lamar Jackson going to run right past Jonathan Greenard?
Greenard: Say 100 times, please. Nothing less than 100.
Lambert: 100 times. No, sorry. Every time.
If Greenard does want some bulletin board material, he needn't look any further than the odds, which have the Ravens favored by 3.5 points over the Vikings despite the game being played at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
The Vikings enter the game 4-4 and fresh off one of the most impressive road wins possible in the NFL. The Ravens are 3-5, headed to Minnesota after winning in Jackson's first game back from a hamstring injury.