Vikings lineman says J.J. McCarthy's game-day transformation 'is real'
J.J. McCarthy might be a football madman, and that's a good thing for the Minnesota Vikings.
Known for his measured answers and meditative practices, McCarthy flips a switch and turns into an animal when he steps between the white lines on the football field. Vikings right guard Will Fries says it's not an act, but very real with the 22-year-old quarterback.
"It's real. I think it's the most real I may have ever been around. The look in his eye doesn't waver from snap 1 to snap 65. Every single play, the intensity, the moxie, you just believe that he can make something happen at any time," Fries said on The Ross Tucker Podcast.
"He's been so fun to play with. He's just a guy's guy. The leadership's incredible. When things aren't going well, keeping guys engaged, going up and down the sideline, looking guys in the eye. He just has a look to him — something in his eyes that you can just feel, and the whole team feeds off it."
McCarthy has gone viral since confirming on Wednesday that he has an alter ego. It's a version of him known as "Nine," a jersey number-inspired beast who comes out during games.
"I feel like I do, yeah. There's definitely a level of a switch that gets flipped," McCarthy said. "For me, I call him 'Nine.' Nine comes out, and I gotta understand he can't be at his peak performance throughout three and a half hours. So how do I find little ways on the sideline, get back to my breath, get back my visualization, that can kind of maintain that intense, competitive stamina throughout the whole game. But yeah, it's just the pure will, determination to get the job done."
The look Fries described was visible for the world to see in two of the three games McCarthy has started. Against Chicago in Week 1, he got that crazed look after his rushing touchdown helped Minnesota seal a come-from-behind victory, highlighted by three consecutive touchdown drives in the fourth quarter. And in Detroit, he had that look in the locker room when he was mobbed by his teammates, and when head coach Kevin O'Connell gave him a game ball.
McCarthy is as sweet as can be once the alter ego fades, but Nine is a true madman — and that's good news for a Vikings team looking for an edge at the most important position in sports.