Vikings-Lions Christmas Day broadcast will feature star-studded cast
A star-studded cast will be in Minneapolis for the Christmas Day game between the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions, as the NFL Network is covering the game from head to toe with its top in-house talent and a bevy of special guests.
The Vikings and Lions play at 3:30 p.m., and the game will be streamed exclusively on Netflix.
The announcer crew will feature Noah Eagle on play-by-play, Drew Brees as the analyst, along with AJ Ross and Dianna Russini as the sideline reporters. Gene Steratore will be there as the rules analyst.
The studio host will be Minnesota native Jamie Erdahl, and she'll be joined by Manti Te'o, Brandon Marshall, Red Zone host Scott Hanson, and Kyle Long. Hanson and Long will be providing remote coverage, while the others will be in Minneapolis for the game.
WWE superstar Seth Rollins will be a special guest during the coverage. Why Rollins? We have no idea, but he is a Chicago Bears fan, so this might serve as a rare opportunity for him to talk some trash if the Bears can hang onto the lead in the NFC North.
Will the Vikings be playing for anything important by Christmas? At 4-6, they're three games back in the NFC North and staring up at a handful of teams ahead of them in the wild-card race. Statistically, they have a 2% chance to make the playoffs.
With questions about quarterback J.J. McCarthy mounting, the 22-year-old will need to lead Minnesota on an unlikely run if the Christmas Day game is going to mean anything. Making the situation even more stark is that four of Minnesota's next five games are on the road.
- Nov. 23: at Green Bay
- Nov. 30: at Seattle
- Dec. 7: vs. Washington
- Dec. 14: at Dallas
- Dec. 21: at New York Giants
Meanwhile, the announcer crew for the first game on Christmas Day, between Dallas and Washington, which starts at 12 p.m. CT, will feature Ian Eagle on play-by-play, Nate Burleson and Matt Ryan as analysts, and Sara Walsh and Melanie Collins as the sideline reporters. The studio cast for the first game will feature Kay Adams, Devin McCourtey, Michael Irvin, and Austin Ekeler. Special guests are comedians Bert Kreischer and Tom Segura.