Vikings' O-line is banged up ahead of matchup with Giants' stout front

The health of the Vikings' offensive line bears watching over the course of this week as they prepare for a trip to New Jersey to take on the Giants' impressive defensive front.

Because they played this past Sunday night and the season is winding down, the Vikings held a walkthrough on Wednesday in lieu of an official practice. But they're still required to release an injury report, and the estimated participation levels include DNPs (did not participate) for three of their five starters on the O-line.

Left tackle Christian Darrisaw (knee), center Ryan Kelly (knee), and right tackle Brian O'Neill (heel) will all need to make some level of progress over the next couple days in order to have a chance to play on Sunday.

Darrisaw missed last week's game against the Cowboys because he's still dealing with the lingering effects of his significant October 2024 knee injury over 400 days later. It's been something he's had to manage all season long. At least for now, the Vikings aren't planning on shutting him down for the season.

Kelly missed two months earlier this season after suffering two concussions in a span of three games, and he's now dealing with a knee issue. O'Connell seemed optimistic about it on Wednesday, calling it "just a little knee soreness."

"We'll be monitoring him throughout the week," he said. "A guy with that kind of experience, you're really, at this point in the year, just trying to navigate a path to get him prepared him to play but also make sure we get him to the game feeling as good as we can."

O'Neill has been healthy since suffering a sprained MCL earlier this season. He's been the Vikings' most consistent performer on the offensive line over the course of the year.

Minnesota has had to use over 15 different offensive line combinations due to seemingly-endless injury issues this season.

Giants' D-line looms as tough matchup

The Giants are 2-12 and would have the No. 1 overall pick if the season ended today, but to some extent, they haven't been as hapless as their record would indicate. Six teams have worse point differentials than the Giants, who have gone 1-6 in one-score games.

When healthy, rookies Jaxson Dart and Cam Skattebo have been bright spots on New York's offense. But the strength of this Giants team lies in its defensive line.

Edge rusher Brian Burns is second in the NFL with 13 sacks, behind only Myles Garrett's 21.5. "If Myles Garrett wasn't sacking everybody, I think the whole league would probably be talking about Brian Burns a little bit more," O'Connell said. "Such an elite athlete."

And Burns doesn't even lead the Giants in pressures. That would be rookie No. 3 overall pick Abdul Carter, who has 48 pressures despite only having 2.5 sacks this season (two of which have come over the past two weeks). "The talent jumps off the tape," O'Connell said of Carter.

Then there's three-time Pro Bowler Dexter Lawrence at defensive tackle. Lawrence has been in a deep sack drought, with just 0.5 in his last 19 games after he had 9.0 in the first seven games of 2024. Still, out of 159 DTs with at least 100 snaps this season, Lawrence's PFF pass rush grade ranks fourth.

Even without the fourth member of their quartet, Kayvon Thibodeaux (shoulder), those three Giants will pose a major threat to the Vikings this Sunday — especially if the offensive line in front of J.J. McCarthy is at less than full strength.

We'll see if backups like Justin Skule, Blake Brandel, and Michael Jurgens end up being called upon.