Several key Vikings players exit with injuries in win over Cowboys

The Vikings' upset win over the Cowboys on Sunday night came at a bit of a cost. Several key players departed with injuries over the course of the evening and will be subject to further evaluation to assess the severity of their ailments.

Defensive tackle Javon Hargrave suffered what the team initially called a groin injury in the third quarter. He was initially deemed questionable to return, but was ruled around 15 minutes later. After the game, head coach Kevin O'Connell classified it as a thigh injury.

"We're calling it a thigh injury," he said. "We're gonna need to MRI that, see where he's at."

Hargrave, 32, was one of the Vikings' major free agent additions this offseason. He has one year remaining on his contract but could perhaps be a cut or trade candidate if the Vikings want to eat some dead cap space to move off of his deal. He's had a solid season for Minnesota but only has one sack since recording two of them in Week 1.

Right tackle Brian O'Neill suffered an ankle/foot injury in the fourth quarter and did not return. The only update O'Connell had on that front is to say O'Neill will also have an MRI. The Vikings played without left tackle Christian Darrisaw on Sunday, and they finished the game with Justin Skule and Blake Brandel as their tackles. Their list of unique offensive line combinations this season, which was at 15 coming into the day, continues to grow.

Also in the fourth quarter, outside linebacker Jonathan Greenard aggravated a previous shoulder injury. "We'll obviously need to take a look at him," O'Connell said. Greenard missed a couple games after suffering the initial shoulder injury against the Ravens. He's played well and leads the Vikings in pressures, but had been held to two sacks this year before adding a couple half-sacks in Sunday night's game.

Lastly, cornerback Isaiah Rodgers picked up an elbow injury late in the game. He might also be headed for the MRI room along with several of his teammates.

Wide receiver Jalen Nailor banged up his lower back on a touchdown reception in the first quarter, but he was able to return and added a second touchdown catch in the fourth quarter.

O'Connell might have further updates in his weekly press conference on Monday. Otherwise, we'll have to keep an eye on this week's first injury report on Wednesday, in advance of the Vikings' Week 16 trip to play the 2-12 Giants.

