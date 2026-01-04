As the crowd rose to applaud Harrison Smith in what may be his last game as a Minnesota Viking, emotions were high at U.S. Bank Stadium, including in the radio booth.

As the legendary safety was pulled from the game during the 4th quarter of the Vikings 16-3 win over the Green Bay Packers so he could soak up the adulation of the purple faithful, KFAN play-by-play announcer Paul Allen paid tribute to the future Hall-of-Famer, and then paused in an apparent attempt to let the ovation breathe over the airwaves.

But moments later, on-air analyst Pete Bercich broke the silence by sharing his own reaction to Smith's exit, with the in-studio camera showing Allen apparent exasperation, which can be seen from the 32-second mark below:

Regardless of whether or not this is it, thank you for everything you have done in purple and gold @harrismith22!@PAOnTheMic and @PeteBercich recognize The Hitman! pic.twitter.com/VDXdemegJa — KFAN1003 (@KFAN1003) January 4, 2026

The moment didn't go unnoticed by followers when it was shared to KFAN's social pages, with one commenter on X saying: "Know when to let the moment do the talking."

The scenes at the end of the game appeared to indicate that it will be Smith's last in the NFL, with the safety enjoying an incredible career as one of the best defensive players in the game since he was drafted 29th overall by the Vikings in 2012.

Here's how Allen described the moment of Smith's departure:

"The Vikings just took a timeout and they did so to honor Harrison Smith, in case this is his final game as a Minnesota Viking. This is his 27th border battle, and his 207th game wearing the colors. All of his teammates on the field are embracing him, some teammates have left the field to come out there to embrace him, and the crowd reacts to one of the great defensive players in the history of Minnesota Vikings football, Harrison Smith, who is departing the game."

"And what would be more Harrison Smith-like if he were to come back next year so he can do this again?" Bercich said, quickly.

Bercich continued to describe Smith as "one of the most versatile safeties to ever play the game."

If it is to be his final game, he departed with the Vikings victorious over their biggest rivals.

Sunday also appeared to mark the last game in purple for fullback CJ Ham, a native of Duluth, Minnesota, who scored the Vikings' lone touchdown in the win. Ham is also expected to retire this offseason after a 9-year NFL career that started as an undrafted free agent in 2016.