Vikings' Rodgers thinks refs missed a penalty on Lions' final touchdown
Vikings cornerback Isaiah Rodgers thinks the officials missed a penalty by Lions receiver Jameson Williams late in Minnesota's 27-24 win in Detroit on Sunday.
Williams got past Rodgers for a 37-yard touchdown catch on the first play after the two-minute warning, capping a quick five-play scoring drive for the Lions. Had J.J. McCarthy not delivered the dagger to Jalen Nailor on the Vikings' ensuing possession, things could've gotten dicey.
It didn't end up swinging the final score, but did Williams get away with offensive pass interference on his touchdown? Rodgers certainly thinks so. He posted the play on his Instagram story, accompanied by the questions "Can we start giving refs fines too?" and "Full extension or nah?"
Williams does clearly extend his arm and push off on Rodgers' shoulder, but the refs didn't call it. The only question is whether or not it was subtle enough, in real time, to warrant the officials swallowing their whistle. In the NFL rulebook, "initiating contact with an opponent by shoving or pushing off, thus creating separation" is a prohibited act that constitutes pass interference.
It's fair to note that the Lions were called for 10 penalties in the game, including a roughing the passer call on linebacker Jack Campbell that — while perhaps a foul, by rule — was questionable at best and a big break for the Vikings.
The 37-yarder to Williams was one of two long touchdown passes by Jared Goff, who threw a 40-yarder to Sam LaPorta on the game's opening possession. Goff threw for 284 yards on the day, but he was sacked five times and the Lions were held to just 65 rushing yards.
The late touchdown added to an up-and-down day for Rodgers, who famously had one of the greatest individual defensive performances in NFL history back in Week 3.
Rodgers had a rough missed tackle on Williams on a 3rd and 14 conversion late in the third quarter. In the fourth quarter, he nearly had his third touchdown of the season when he scooped up a blocked field goal and raced 41 yards into Lions territory. Detroit punter/holder Jack Fox made an impressive play to cut off Rodgers' angle and keep him from scoring.
After the last couple games, Rodgers seems to have understandable cause to be a bit frustrated with the officials. The borderline OPI non-call comes one game after he had what appeared to be his third touchdown of the year — an early pick-six against the Chargers — somewhat controversially overturned to an incomplete pass upon review. Rodgers, who is active on social media, posted his thoughts on that call on his Instagram story as well.
Fortunately for Rodgers and the Vikings, Williams' touchdown didn't end up mattering on a day where they picked up an upset win they desperately needed.