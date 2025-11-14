Vikings rule out top pass rusher for Sunday's game against Bears
Vikings star outside linebacker Jonathan Greenard, the team's top pass rusher, has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bears at U.S. Bank Stadium, head coach Kevin O'Connell announced on Friday. Center Ryan Kelly returned to practice this week, but he won't yet be activated from injured reserve, which means Blake Brandel will make a sixth straight start in the middle of the offensive line.
Outside of those two players, no Vikings have any injury designations heading into the weekend. That includes quarterback J.J. McCarthy, who was limited with a right hand bruise on Wednesday but is officially good to go for his fifth career start.
The big news is Greenard's absence. He's been the Vikings' most consistent and impactful defensive player over the course of this season, but the shoulder injury he suffered last week against the Ravens will cost him at least one game. The hope is that Greenard will be able to recover enough to return for the Vikings' Nov. 23 game in Green Bay against the Packers.
Through nine games this season, Greenard has just two sacks, which has been surprising for a player who has had at least 12 in each of his two previous campaigns. But he's been close to several other sacks, with multiple instances of quarterbacks barely slipping out of his grasp. Greenard leads the Vikings with 33 pressures, nine QB hits, and ten tackles for loss. He also has three pass breakups and a forced fumble. He's supplied consistent edge pressure while also playing strong run defense.
Without Greenard, the Vikings will need second-year OLB Dallas Turner to step up in a starting role. Turner hasn't exactly taken the leap some expected — he has 19 pressures and 1.5 sacks so far — but he continues to show flashes at times. Opposite him will be Andrew Van Ginkel, who is maybe the Vikings' single most important defensive player because of his versatility and playmaking skills.
Not having Greenard also puts more of an onus on interior players like Jalen Redmond, Javon Hargrave, and Jonathan Allen to create pressure on Caleb Williams. Levi Drake Rodriguez and Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins will also have roles. At OLB, the Vikings could give snaps to depth players like Bo Richter and Tyler Batty.
The Bears have ruled out starting linebacker T.J. Edwards, which is significant. Safety JaQuan Brisker and cornerback Jaylon Johnson — who just had his IR practice window opened on Friday — are listed as questionable.
Inactive lists will be out at 10:30 a.m. CT on Sunday.