Kelly's season over, Hockenson among Vikings out for Xmas battle with Detroit

The Vikings will be significantly shorthanded when they face the Detroit Lions on Christmas afternoon, as numerous players are out with injuries for the penultimate game of the season.

We already knew that quarterback J.J. McCarthy (hand) and center Ryan Kelly (concussion) were going to miss the game after suffering injuries in Minnesota's win over the Giants last Sunday, but it's now confirmed that tight end T.J. Hockenson (shoulder) and running back Jordan Mason (ankle) will also miss the game.

Kelly was placed on season-ending injured reserve on Wednesday. It's the result of his third concussion of the season, having been concussed in Minnesota's games in Weeks 2 and 4, respectively. It's the sixth documented concussion of Kelly's career.

Meanwhile, right tackle Brian O'Neill (heel) is questionable for the 3:30 p.m. CT kickoff.

Detroit's injury report is littered with questionable players:

C Trystan Colon (wrist)

DE Marcus Davenport (shoulder)

OT Taylor Decker (shoulder)

CB Khalil Dorsey (illness)

G Christian Montgomery (fibula)

DT Alim McNeill (abdomen)

RB David Montgomery (illness)

DE Al-Quadin Muhammad (knee)

CB Amik Robertson (hand)

WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (knee)

Of those, St. Brown, Montgomery, McNeill, Decker, Davenport, and Robertson are all key players.