Vikings score predictions for Week 15 SNF showdown with Cowboys

Beating the Commanders in dominant fashion provided a moment of joy and relief for the Vikings, who snapped a four-game losing streak and looked like themselves again in a lost season. This week presents a much tougher test with a road primetime contest against a desperate Cowboys team.

J.J. McCarthy took a big step in the right direction last week, but we should learn quite a bit more about the Vikings' young quarterback on Sunday night. Odds are, he'll have to air it out more frequently and lead some productive drives while trailing if Minnesota is going to emerge with an upset in front of a national audience.

Will the Vikings pull this one off as 6-point underdogs? Or will the Cowboys keep their season alive? Our staff members have made their predictions.

Will Ragatz: Vikings 26, Cowboys 23

On paper, there isn't much about this game that suggests the Vikings are going to win it. The Cowboys have an outstanding offense, with two star receivers who could give Minnesota's cornerbacks plenty of trouble. The addition of Quinnen Williams has given their porous defense a bit of life as well. On the other side, J.J. McCarthy still has a lot to prove as the Vikings' QB.

And yet, these are the types of games the Vikings tend to find ways to win when you least expect it. McCarthy should come into this one with confidence after last week's success. Eventually, you'd imagine he and Justin Jefferson will get on the same page. And while Dak Prescott has had a great season, he's also thrown seven interceptions in his last six games. Call it a gut feeling, but I'll say Will Reichard makes one more field goal than Brandon Aubrey in a duel of two elite kickers — and the Vikings get another win that hurts their draft positioning.

Joe Nelson: Cowboys 34, Vikings 17

Did you know that Dallas' defense is trash? Of course you did. Everyone is talking about how J.J. McCarthy is bound to have a great game. You realize the opposite almost always happens, right? Did you also know that the Cowboys are 4-1-1 at home? If you don't think Dak Prescott is going to slice and dice the Vikings, then you're living in the clouds. Sunday night will be the moment Vikings fans, who are excited after last week's shutout win over Washington, come crashing back down to Earth, breaking all of their bones and hearts in the process. It will be a painful Sunday. Get ready for it.

Tony Liebert: Cowboys 31, Vikings 17

The Vikings carry some newfound momentum into a primetime showdown against the Cowboys. There's reason to think their offense has turned a corner, but they still haven't been able to turn in back-to-back impressive weeks yet this season. Dallas averages 29.3 points per game, which ranks third in the NFL. I think J.J. McCarthy struggles under the bright lights and Minnesota's offense isn't able to do enough to keep up with the Cowboys.

Jonathan Harrison: Cowboys 21, Vikings 17

Minnesota may have broken their losing streak in a big way last week, but it was against a bad Commanders side that had no answers whatsoever. This week is a tougher ask for J.J. McCarthy and the Vikings. Dallas, while a middle-of-the-road team, have knocked off some pretty decent opponents of late. Can the Vikings' defense use last week to build some momentum in the turnover department?

Ultimately, the Vikings' chances will come down to this question: How repeatable is McCarthy's performance from last week? If we see similar, then Minnesota can hang with opponents. However, if he regresses to what we've seen a lot this season, then it's going to be tough for the Vikings to pull off a win on national television. Calling this one a close win for Dallas.

Here are last week's predictions and our season records:

Will: 8-5

Tony: 6-7

Joe: 4-9

Jonathan: 4-9

