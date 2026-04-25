Minnesota Vikings UDFA tracker: Dillon Bell, Another Punter, More

The 2026 NFL Draft has officially wrapped up, so it's time for the top undrafted players to sign free agent contracts with prospective teams, or more commonly known as UDFAs. The Vikings selected nine players in this year's NFL Draft, and now interim GM Rob Brzezinski and Minnesota's front office will look to add even more young talent.

The Vikings have had some recent success with UDFAs such as Ivan Pace Jr., Gabriel Murphy, Dwight McGlothern, and Taki Taimani. Below, we'll be tracking all of the undrafted free agents who are reportedly signing with the Vikings on Saturday evening.

Scooby Williams, LB, Texas A&M

Williams spent three years at Florida and then finished his career with two seasons at A&M. In his best season, he had 7.5 tackles for loss and 4 pass breakups in 2024. Williams is undersized and has dealt with some injuries, but he might have the tools to earn a roster spot on special teams in Minnesota.

Sources: Texas A&M LB Scooby Williams is signing with the Minnesota Vikings. pic.twitter.com/pXKWqGjcBk — Tony Catalina (@Tony_Catalina) April 25, 2026

Dillon Bell, WR, Georgia

Bell began and ended his college career at Georgia. He was an offensive weapon for four seasons, and he totaled 119 receptions for 1,269 yards and 11 touchdowns. He showcased his versatility with 51 carries for 373 yards and five more touchdowns. At 6-foot, 210 pounds, he will add an intersting skillset to Minnesota's wide receiver room.

Sources: Georgia WR Dillon Bell is signing with the #Vikings. pic.twitter.com/alihCp77vO — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 25, 2026

Brett Thorson, P, Georgia

The Vikings are bringing in Thorson to compete with newly aquired free-agent punter Johnny Hekker. Thorson was Georgia's punter for four seasons. He finished his career with 156 punts, a 45.6-yard average and 7,115 yards. He won the 2025 Ray Gay Award, as the nation's top punter, after he allowed just 15 return yards all season. He will have a strong chance to earn a roster spot.

Sources: The Minnesota Vikings intend to sign @GeorgiaFootball UDFA punter Brett Thorson, who allowed just 15 return yards this season.



Unfathomable. Rightful winner of the Ray Guy Award. https://t.co/uJ91cRvtvm — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) April 25, 2026

Kejon Owens, RB, FIU

Minnesota will be adding Owens alongside Wake Forest's Demond Claiborn to its rookie running back class. Owens also began and ended his career at FIU. His final season was his best with 213 carries for 1,334 yards and 11 touchdowns. At 5-foot-11, he brings an interesting skillset to the running back room.

Source: The #Vikings are signing former FIU running back Kejon Owens.



Ran for 1,334 yards and 11 touchdowns last season. pic.twitter.com/XZQjVNZWvh — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) April 25, 2026

Tristan Leigh, OT, Clemson

Leigh was a five-star high school recruit in the class of 2021, and he was Clemson's starting left tackle for three seasons. He will be an intriguing developmental project for the Vikings' offensive line.

Source: The #Vikings are signing former Clemson offensive tackle Tristan Leigh.



Leigh, a former five-star recruit, was Clemson’s starting left tackle the last three seasons. Was an honorable mention All-ACC selection the last two years. pic.twitter.com/5vkwkeCqtN — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) April 25, 2026

Cam'Ron Stewart, Edge, Temple

Stewart played three seasons at Rutgers, primarily as a reserve, before trasnsferring to Temple for his final two seasons of college football. Listed at 6-foot-5, 250 pounds, he's an edge defender, who finished with 32 total tackles and five sacks last season.