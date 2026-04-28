The 2027 Draft Is Loaded — and the Vikings May Have Big Shoes to Fill

We are football light-years from the 2027 NFL Draft, but as usual, the mock drafts for next year's draft are dropping all over the internet. While they provide almost no value, considering draft boards will change drastically over the next 365 days, they allow us to try and forecast the Vikings' biggest positions of need when the 2027 draft arrives.

No matter what Minnesota needs in 2027, they should be able to find it in the draft.

"I’ve spent the past few days talking with league sources to gauge how front offices view this group, and the excitement is clear: We could be looking at the most talented draft class in the history of the NFL," says draft insider Todd McShay.

Quarterback? You betcha.

Kyler Murray can't be franchise-tagged by Minnesota, and if he doesn't sign an extension, there's a very real chance that he hits free agency next March and signs with someone else. If that happens, the Vikings could be staring down J.J. McCarthy as the starting quarterback in 2027, or looking to the draft to find a long-term answer as the most important position in sports.

The top QBs in 2027? Arch Manning (Texas), Dante Moore (Oregon), LaNorris Sellers (South Carolina), C.J. Carr (Notre Dame), Julian Sayin (Ohio State), Darian Mensah (Miami), and Brendan Sorsby (Texas Tech).

What's wild is that McShay has the Vikings taking Mensah in his way-too-early mock draft.

"Mensah has some serious upside. I thought there was a chance he’d declare for the 2026 draft, but I think he made the right call in transferring to Miami from Duke (he played at Tulane in 2024). Here’s hoping he makes the same leap that Cam Ward and Carson Beck did once they made their way to Coral Gables," McShay wrote Tuesday.

Offensive tackle? It's very possible.

Christian Darrisaw is the answer at left tackle, but only if he shows that he's still the player the Vikings had before he tore his ACL in October 2024. Darrisaw was a shell of his hold self in 2025, and if he doesn't get back to form in 2026, then Minnesota will 100% have to consider drafting a left tackle in next year's event.

Brian O'Neill, 30, is also entering the final year of his contract. Will the Vikings sign him to an extension after his ninth season in purple and gold? If not, the only prospect with a starting-caliber ceiling current on Minnesota's roster is probably Caleb Tiernan, the tackle from Northwestern who they drafted in the third round, 97th overall, last week.

The top tackles in the 2027 class may include Jordan Seaton (LSU), Trevor Goosby (Texas), and Austin Siereveld (Ohio State).

Edge rusher? AVG could be gone...

Minnesota traded Jonathan Greenard to the Eagles, and Andrew Van Ginkel is in the final year of his contract. If he doesn't re-sign, the Vikings will be left with Dallas Turner as the top edge rusher. It's possible that Jake Golday, the Vikings' 2026 second-round pick, could jump into Van Ginkel's spot, but they may need a true edge rusher in the draft next year.

Who are the top edge rushers at this point? Colin Simmons (Texas), Dylan Stewart (South Carolina), Damon Wilson II (Miami), Quincy Rhodes (Arkansas), and Kenyatta Jackson Jr. (Ohio State).

Cornerback? It's always in demand in Minnesota.

Isaiah Rodgers is due to be a free agent next March, and Byron Murphy Jr. and James Pierre are only under contract for two more seasons. Cornerback is going to be a clear need in 2027.

The top corners in the 2027 class include the likes of Ellis Robinson IV (Georgia), Jyaire Hill (Michigan), and Ja'Bril Rawls (Florida State),

Tight end? Hockenson's last year under contract.

Finding a tight end may be more likely in free agency than the draft, but with T.J. Hockenson entering his final season under contract, there's a high chance that Minnesota is at least interested in tight ends in the 2027 draft.

Among the best tight ends at this point in the draft process, we're looking at Jamari Johnson (Oregon), Trey'Dez Green (LSU), Terrance Carter Jr. (Texas Tech), and DJ Vonnahme (Iowa).