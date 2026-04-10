What 'The Beast' Reveals About the Vikings' 5 Most-Mocked Picks

The draft is inching closer and closer, with a little less than two weeks until the first round gets underway in Pittsburgh. With the draft so close now, analysts have begun dropping their draft guides, and perhaps none is more anticipated than Dane Brugler's 'The Beast,' which features info on over 2,700 prospects. It's been pretty well established that the Vikings are likely to go defense in the first round, so what does 'The Beast' have to say about the five names most frequently mocked to the Vikings? Lets dive in...

Dillon Thieneman - No. 2 safety

Dillon Thieneman (31) | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

There has been no name more linked with the Vikings at No. 18 than Oregon safety Dillon Thieneman. With the potential retirement of Harrison Smith, Minnesota is in need of a long-term answer at the position. After impressing everybody at the combine, Thieneman locked down his first-round status.

Brugler says Thieneman is a "versatile athlete who can make an impact from the backend, near the box or as a nickel," however, he has only "adequate size" that appears to be "maxed out physically."

"With his open-field athleticism, Thieneman has a lot to offer in the NFL because of his versatility making plays over the top in coverage or downhill versus the run," Brugler said. "He shows impressive range and anticipation from the deep half of the field, as well as the intelligence to understand what opponents are trying to do. Although he doesn’t always play up to his testing numbers, he can guard both sidelines and sort through routes. He can clean up some things in the run game, too — he has a nose for the ball and doesn’t hesitate flying to the contact point."

Thieneman appears to be the odds-on-favorite to be the Vikings' pick at No. 18. The playmaking safety is Brugler's No. 2 safety in the 2026 class, only behind Ohio State's Caleb Downs, and is, coincidentally enough, the No. 18 overall prospect in the class, according to 'The Beast.'

Emmanuel McNeil-Warren - No. 3 safety

Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (22) | Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

While Thieneman is the most frequently projected pick for the Vikings at No. 18, he's not the only safety that experts have projected as a potential pick for Minnesota. Toledo's Emmanuel McNeil-Warren is another popular pick. The senior safety is a "controlled, fluid athlete," says Brugler, who rates the Toledo prospect as the No. 3 safety in the class.

"McNeil-Warren is an impressive size/speed athlete on the back end, who is at his best when roaming to read his keys, flow to the ball and quickly close space," said Brugler. "He has the rangy tools to push for starting safety reps as an NFL rookie."

While Brugler praises McNeil-Warren's rangy play, he does note that he can be "overaggressive" when tracking down the run game and can be late to adjust.

Jermod McCoy - No. 2 cornerback

Jermod McCoy (3) | Stephanie Amador / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Early on in the draft process, cornerback was a popular pick with the Vikings having just two bona fide starters at the position. After the free agency signing of James Pierre, the cornerback position took a back seat for many mock drafters. However, that hasn't stopped some from projecting Minnesota to take a corner in the first round.

Tennessee's Jermod McCoy has been a popular post-combine selection after LSU's Mansoor Delane wowed many at the combine and his pro day, seemingly taking him out of the Vikings' range.

McCoy missed the entires 2025 season with a knee injury, but impressed enough in 2024 to carry him as the class' No. 2 corner, according to Brugler, who says McCoy's 2024 tape is "really, really good."

"He is patient, agile and balanced in press-man coverage and has the reactive athleticism to gear up or down quickly," says Brugler. "Though he has the requisite speed for the NFL, his panic moments downfield can draw him out of phase or lead to flags. He shows terrific awareness in zone to feel and bait routes around him, while also driving on the action in front of him."

Avieon Terrell - No. 4 cornerback

Avieon Terrell (8) | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

The other corner that has frequently been mocked to Minnesota is Clemson's Avieon Terrell. The 5-foot-11 DB has "excellent awareness to read, drive and make plays downhill," writes Brugler. That sounds like an ideal Brian Flores corner.

"Terrell is undersized, but NFL teams, especially those running press-heavy schemes, would be wise to bet on his reaction quickness and compete skills," Brugler said. "He projects as a rookie starter with inside-outside versatility."

Terrell's lack of size means he "can get outmuscled at catch point and will have limitations vs. size at wideout," warns Brugler. However, with three options ahead of him on the depth chart, Terrell would have time to adjust to the NFL game, instead of being thrown into the fire.

Peter Woods - No. 2 defensive tackle

Peter Woods (11) | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One of the biggest positions of need on the defense remains defensive tackle. After the release of Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave, Minnesota has a serious lack of experience across its defensive front.

That comes at an inopportune time, as many experts and teams don't seem to have first-round grades on the top DT talents in the draft. Ohio State's Kayden McDonald is considered the No. 1 DT in the draft, with Clemson's Peter Woods coming in at No. 2, according to Brugler.

Brugler says Woods is a "nimble big man with lateral quickness" but warns that he can be "too easily moved by angle/drive blocks."

"Woods flashes the ability to win with quickness, strength and hand usage — and the next step in his development is for him to do so more consistently," writes Brugler. "He offers scheme diversity, although he projects best as a three-/4i-technique DT."