NFL Awards Minnesota the 2028 Draft, Citing Track Record of Handling 'Big Moments'

The 2028 NFL Draft is officially coming to Minneapolis.

In an announcement at the league's owners' meetings on Tuesday, the NFL confirmed that the Vikings and the city of Minneapolis have won the bid to host the 2028 draft. Minneapolis will be the 12th different city, and the final NFC North city, to host the event since the league started taking the draft on the road.

"Minnesota knows how to show up for big moments, and we've seen it firsthand," said NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. "This is a market that delivers at the highest level. Working with the Minnesota Vikings and Minnesota Sports and Events, we look forward to bringing the 2028 NFL Draft to this great community, driving positive economic impact throughout the region, and hosting an incredible experience for fans and the next generation of the NFL."

According to a release on the team's website, the event will take place in downtown Minneapolis, with "activations anchored around U.S. Bank Stadium." Additional related events are expected to be held in St. Paul, as well as at the Mall of America, and the Viking Lakes development around the team's headquarters at TCO Performance Center in Eagan.

It will be the latest big sporting event held at the stadium, following the 2018 Super Bowl, the 2019 NCAA men's basketball Final Four, the X Games from 2017 to 2019, and WWE SummerSlam this August.

"For three days, Minnesota will become the center of the football world," said Mark Wilf, owner and president of the Minnesota Vikings. "The 2028 NFL Draft will give us an opportunity to showcase not just U.S. Bank Stadium, but the energy, hospitality and pride that define Minneapolis-St. Paul and the entire state and region."

The 2027 draft will be held in Washington D.C. next April. The 2026 draft was held in Pittsburgh and was the largest three-day crowd ever for the event, with a reported 805,000 fans attending. Green Bay hosted the 2025 draft, while Detroit hosted the 2024 edition. Chicago hosted the draft in 2015 and 2016.

The 2027 class is already being talked about as an all-time deep class, with eight quarterbacks seen as potential first-round talents. While still very, very early, the 2028 class could also be a deep class, with four quarterbacks already being seen as potential first-round picks.

Since the draft typically falls in late April, it's a good bet that the Minneapolis draft will be held April 27-29, 2028.