Where do the Vikings rank in the post-trade deadline NFC power rankings?
The NFL trade deadline has passed and the biggest moves featured the Colts trading two first-round picks and wide receiver AD Mitchell to the Jets for cornerback Sauce Gardner, the Seahawks acquiring speedy wide receiver Rashid Shaheed from the Saints, and the Cowboys acquiring defensive tackle Quinnen Williams from the Jets.
Where do the Vikings, who didn't make any trades, sit in the post-trade deadline NFC power rankings? After their win at Detroit on Sunday, they're going to be higher in my rankings than you'll find them in most other places.
1. Philadelphia Eagles
The Eagles remain the top team in the conference, having beefed up its positions of need by acquiring cornerbacks Michael Carter and Jaire Alexander, along with 26-year-old pass rusher Jaelen Phillips.
2. Los Angeles Rams
The Rams are 6-2 and rolling behind a dynamite trio featuring Matthew Stafford, DaVante Adams and Puka Nacua.|With a top-10 offense and the league's No. 2 scoring defense, they're a threat to return to the Super Bowl.
3. Detroit Lions
Even after the loss to Minnesota, the Lions are a beast. The Vikings got the best of them on Sunday, but it took everything Minnesota had to survive against a Detroit team that is loaded with talent on both sides of the ball.
4. Seattle Seahawks
Adding Rashid Shaheed gives Sam Darnold, who is a bona fide MVP candidate, another weapon to go alongside Jaxson Smith-Njigba, Cooper Kupp, and Tory Horton. Seattle's plus-81 point differential is third best in the NFL.
5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Bucs are middle of the road in every major statistical category, but they find ways to win. Baker Mayfield is a gamer, and their only losses are to the Eagles and Lions. With wins over Seattle and San Francisco, they've made their claim as a contender in the NFC.
6. Green Bay Packers
They're 5-2-1, but both losses, to the Browns and Panthers, are major red flags. The defense is legit, but with tight end Tucker Kraft suffering a season-ending knee injury, the Packers need to prove they have more than a mediocre offense to climb higher in my rankings.
7. Minnesota Vikings
The win over Detroit came upon the return of J.J. McCarthy, who played behind the healthiest offensive line the Vikings have had all season. The offense was strong against a difficult defense in a tough environment. That's extremely encouraging. On defense, Minnesota benefitted from the return of edge rusher Andrew Van Ginkel, who had been out since Week 3 with a neck injury. When healthy, the Vikings are very tough.
8. San Francisco 49ers
They're 4-1 on the road and 6-1 in the conference. I might be disrespecting them by ranking them eighth, but that's because Mac Jones has more to prove. Meanwhile, it's hard to ignore Christian McCaffrey's 3.5 yards per rush, even if he's killing it as a receiver with 61 receptions and more than 1,200 yards of total offense.
9. Carolina Panthers
After two losses to begin the season, the Panthers have won five of seven, including an impressive win at Lambeau Field. They were killed by the Patriots and Bills, but a shutout win over Atlanta and wins over the Cowboys and Packers put them a leg up on the Bears in my rankings.
10. Chicago Bears
They blew a lead to the Vikings in Week 1, gave up 52 points to the Lions in Week 2, and then rattled off wins against the Cowboys, Raiders, Commanders, and Saints. The Cowboys were struggling, the Raiders and Saints are awful, and the Commanders didn't have Jayden Daniels. Then they lost to the Ravens and needed a miracle to beat the Bengals.
11. Dallas Cowboys
Despite an elite offense, the Cowboys' only wins are against the Jets, Giants, and Commanders. Those are three of the worst teams in the league. Why should anyone believe they're better than their record indicates? Adding Quinnen Williams and Logan Wilson to the defense could be a big help, but is it enough?
12. Arizona Cardinals
At 3-5, the Cardinals are riding high after beating Dallas, but that win doesn't erase five straight losses. Winning one-score games matters, and the Cards' five straight losses were by a combined 13 points. I can see them jumping the Cowboys, Bears, and Panthers if Bryce Young plays at a high level.
13. Atlanta Falcons
What a weird team. They looked elite in Week 2 against the Vikings, though Minnesota was quite injured at the time. Then they devoured the Bills in Week 6. But they've also been shut out 30-0 by the Panthers and lost three straight to the 49ers, Dolphins, and Patriots.
14. New York Giants
Jaxon Dart might be the truth, but he's not getting any help from his receivers, and New York's defense is bad. Only the Bengals, Cowboys, and Titans have allowed more points than the Giants.
15. Washington Commanders
The most injured team in the league had high expectations, but there's just no way to compete without so many key players: Jayden Daniels, Terry McLaurin, Marshon Lattimore, Luke McCaffrey, Austin Ekeler, etc.
16. New Orleans Saints
Being outscored by 105 points through nine games is a bad sign, and now that they've traded Shaheed, there's no reason to expect their offense to do more in the final eight games of the season. A top-five pick will be a welcome moment in April.