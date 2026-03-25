Which NFL Draft Running Back Prospects Are the Vikings Meeting With?

Even after bringing back Aaron Jones on a reworked contract, expect running back to be a position the Vikings address relatively early in next month's NFL draft. They could use some more depth behind Jones and Jordan Mason in 2026, but more importantly, both of those backs are set to hit free agency after the season. Kevin O'Connell could use a young building block at the RB position as he looks to finally establish an efficient and explosive running game in the coming years.

The Vikings aren't going to take a running back at No. 18 overall unless, by some miracle, Notre Dame star Jeremiyah Love falls to them. They could perhaps think about trading up if Love slides past a certain point. More likely is that they think about running back in the second round (No. 49) or with one of their two picks in the third round (Nos. 82 and 97). And if the value doesn't align there, they could wait until Day 3 to add a back.

Here are some of the names to know that the Vikings have met with — or will meet with — in some capacity during the pre-draft process.

Emmett Johnson | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Johnson, a Minneapolis native, had a formal meeting with the Vikings at the NFL combine and then a second Zoom meeting with the franchise afterwards. He's said he would love to go back home and play for O'Connell. Johnson is coming off a massive season for Nebraska in which he handled 297 total touches and piled up 1,821 yards and 15 touchdowns. He's a powerful, shifty downhill runner who caught 85 passes over the past two seasons, but his testing athleticism isn't quite as impressive as his tape.

Projected range: Third round

Jonah Coleman, Washington

Jonah Coleman | Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images

The Vikings will host Coleman on a Top 30 visit, per Arye Pulli. The former Arizona and Washington standout has recorded over 1,100 yards from scrimmage in each of the last three seasons and scored 27 touchdowns in 25 games for the Huskies. He's been an efficient college runner who can also catch the ball (87 career receptions) and pass protect. There's a lot to like about Coleman, but he's also undersized at 5'9" and isn't particularly explosive.

Projected range: Third-fourth round

Demond Claiborne, Wake Forest

Demond Claiborne | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

The Vikings are showing a lot of pre-draft interest in Claiborne. They'll host him on a Top 30 visit on April 9th, he told Kay Adams. They're also attending his pro day at Wake Forest on Wednesday. Claiborne was a four-year player for the Demon Deacons who racked up 2,350 total yards and 23 touchdowns over the past two seasons. He's also a bit undersized, but he showed off his wheels by running a 4.37 40 at the combine last month. Claiborne caught 51 passes over the past couple years and projects as an explosive change-of-pace back.

Projected range: Fourth-fifth round

Kaytron Allen, Penn State

Kaytron Allen | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Vikings reportedly had a formal meeting with Allen at the combine. One of two notable backs from Penn State in this draft class, along with Nicholas Singleton, Allen was remarkably productive in college despite being part of a backfield duo. Over four years, he recorded 4,670 total yards and 43 touchdowns. Last season, he averaged 6.2 yards per carry. Allen wasn't used all that much as a receiver, but he's capable in that area.

Projected range: Fourth-fifth round

Rahsul Faison, South Carolina

Rahsul Faison | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

The Vikings attended South Carolina's pro day to watch and meet with Faison, who mentioned them as one of the teams he's had good conversations with. Faison is an interesting prospect because he spent seven years at the college level and will be 26 years old as a rookie. He had a breakout 2024 season at Utah State, then transferred to South Carolina and put up modest numbers last season (588 yards, 3 touchdowns). Still, there's a lot to like on his tape, scouts say.

Projected range: Fifth-seventh round