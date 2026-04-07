Why Was A.J. Brown Wearing a Vikings Towel With Isaiah Rodgers?

A.J. Brown attended a celebrity basketball game in Florida that was hosted by Minnesota Vikings cornerback Isaiah Rodgers on Saturday, and he posed for a photo with Rodgers while a Vikings towel was draped on his shoulders.

Brown, the subject of trade rumors in Philadelphia, probably isn't getting traded to Minnesota. The Vikings are planning to pick up wide receiver Jordan Addison's fifth-year option before the end of the month, and with Justin Jefferson already on one of the league's biggest contracts, the salary cap-strapped Vikings aren't in the market for a high-priced wide receiver.

That won't stop the rumors from flying, but it certainly appears that Brown was simply in Tampa to support his former Eagles teammate as a celebrity head coach during the charity basketball game.

Brown wasn't the only celebrity or current/former NFL player in attendance. The event also featured:

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Domonique Rodgers-Cromartie

Cooper DeJean

Josh Wallace

Diontae Johnson

Rachaad White

Fabian Moreau

Edgerrin James

Antonio Cromartie

Teez Tabor

Zach Pascal

Antrel Rolle

Nick Nelson

Charles James

Ray Ray McCloud

Of the former NFL stars, Rodgers-Cromartie was a two-time Pro Bowl cornerback during his 12-year career; Antonio Cromartie is his cousin and a four-time Pro Bowl selection who finished his 11-year career with 31 interceptions; James is a Hall of Fame running back who starred for the Colts; Rolle went to the Pro Bowl three times as a safety during his 11-year career; Nelson played two years for the Raiders; and Tabor played five seasons as a defensive back with the Lions and Seahawks; and James spent three years as a DB with the Giants, Texans, and Colts.

Of the current NFL players, DeJean is a cornerback for the Eagles right now, and he won a Super Bowl with Rodgers in Philly in 2024-25. As for the others:

Moreau was Rodgers' teammate with the Vikings last season.

Wallace is entering his third season as a cornerback with the Rams.

White spent the past four seasons with Tampa Bay before signing with the Washington Commanders in March.

Johnson is a free agent receiver entering his seventh season.

Pascal is a free agent receiver entering his eighth season.

McCloud is a free agent receiver entering his ninth season.

All in all, it looks like it was a good time between a bunch of current and former NFL players, including some of Rodgers' former Philadelphia teammates. Nothing more, nothing less. Onto the next offseason rumor...