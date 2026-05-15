Predicting Every Vikings Game Score and Final Record in 2026

Do you know what's going to change for the Vikings in 2026?

Say goodbye to poor quarterback play as Kyler Murray takes over, and so long to countless one-score games. You can also trust that another double-digit win total is coming because that's just how the Vikings have rolled in the Kevin O'Connell era.

Minnesota won 12 games in KOC's first season in 2022, and then dipped to seven wins in 2023. They responded with 14 wins in 2024 and then nine wins in 2025. Welcome to 2026, where 13 wins are on the way. Here are the way-too-early game-by-game predictions.

Week 1: Vikings vs. Packers

Green Bay won't have Micah Parsons coming off the edge as he's expected to begin the season on the PUP list, and tight end Tucker Kraft might not be back from his 2025 season-ending injury. Without a true No. 1 wide receiver and some missing ingredients, the Vikings will use the electric home atmosphere and Murray's debut to torch the Packers.

WIN: Vikings 30, Packers 20 (1-0)

Week 2: Vikings at Bears

All good things must come to an end, and unfortunately, that will be Minnesota's one-game win streak as they go into their personal hell at Soldier Field and fall to a very good Chicago team that will fight with Minnesota for the division crown in 2026.

LOSS: Bears 27, Vikings 23 (1-1)

Week 3: Vikings at Tampa Bay

The Bucs are going to feel a ton of pressure to win this game since they have to play the Packers, Cowboys, and Steelers in the three weeks that follow. At home, Minnesota will give the Bucs all they can handle, though Baker Mayfield will be protected just enough by his terrific offensive line to find Emeka Egbuka and Chris Godwin Jr. in the end zone a few times for a win.

LOSS: Bucs 27, Vikings 24 (1-2)

Week 4: Vikings vs. Dolphins

Miami is going to be really, really bad, and they have, at best, a 10% chance to leave Minnesota with a victory. The Vikings will be motivated at home after back-to-back road losses.

WIN: Vikings 38, Dolphins 13 (2-2)

Week 5: Vikings at Saints

I like New Orleans as a bit of a sleeper team to cause some problems in the NFC South, but they still don't have a great quarterback (Tyler Shough) and their defense is not good.

WIN: Vikings 34, Saints 16 (3-2)

Week 7: Vikings vs. Colts

This could be a pretty good defensive battle. Indy has some great pieces on defense, including cornerbacks Charvarius Ward and Sauce Gardner, along with ex-Vikings safety Cam Bynum and 2026 third-round pick A.J. Haulcy. Still, unless quarterback Daniel Jones is back from his torn Achilles, the Colts will be in trouble. Look for Anthony Richardson to throw a pick-six in this one.

WIN: Vikings 27, Colts 10 (4-2)

Week 8: Vikings at Lions

Perhaps the best gift the schedule-makers gave the Vikings this year was a bye week before playing at Detroit. While the Vikings are resting and getting ready for the game, the Lions will be hosting the Packers before Minnesota arrives at Ford Field. A healthy Minnesota team will use that to its advantage and leave Detroit with a big win.

WIN: Vikings 30, Lions 27 (5-2)

Week 9: Vikings vs. Bills

Am I the only one not buying the Bills as this supreme juggernaut? What about Buffalo's roster screams Super Bowl? Josh Allen and James Cook are great, but do DJ Moore, Joshua Palmer, and Khalil Shakir really scare anyone? Maybe I'm wrong, but the Vikings are the better team, especially at home.

WIN: Vikings 33, Bills 27 (6-2)

Week 10: Vikings at Packers

Okay, I'll give Green Bay this one since they're playing at Lambeau Field in mid-November. Minnesota will be riding a five-game win streak, and they'll finally come down from a high.

LOSS: Packers 27, Vikings 20 (6-3)

Week 11: Vikings vs. 49ers (Mexico City)

Another gift from the football gods has Minnesota tucked in the middle of a three-game span that has the 49ers facing the Cowboys and Seahawks on the other ends. It has distraction written all over it for San Francisco, while the Vikings get to go from Wisconsin to Mexico and enjoy a warm win, albeit in a dogfight.

WIN: Vikings 23, 49ers 20 (7-3)

Week 12: Vikings vs. Falcons

Atlanta will come to Minnesota after a bye, but they're not leaving with a win at U.S. Bank Stadium as they did in Week 2 last season. This time, it's not J.J. McCarthy at quarterback, and Brian Flores is going to scheme up something special for Tua Tagovailoa or Michael Penix Jr.

WIN: Vikings 42, Falcons 17 (8-3)

Week 13: Vikings vs. Panthers

Carolina isn't going to come to Minnesota on short rest (they play at Tampa Bay the Monday before) and win. Bryce Young and the Panthers have some nice pieces, but the Vikings aren't dropping this one.

WIN: Vikings 31, Panthers 21 (9-3)

Week 14: Vikings at Patriots

This Thursday night game continues the trend of Minnesota being forced to go on the road for a Thursday nighter against a very good team. The past three seasons have seen the Vikings play on Thursday nights against the Chargers, Rams, and Eagles, respectively, and it won't get any easier in 2026.

LOSS: Patriots 28, Vikings 20 (9-4)

Week 15: Vikings vs. Lions

I think the Lions are going to take a bit of a step back this season, and Minnesota will complete the sweep with a home victory following a 10-day mini-bye.

WIN: Vikings 31, Lions 24 (10-4)

Week 16: Vikings vs. Commanders

I thought the Commanders were going to be great last season, but then Jayden Daniels got injured, and the wheels fell off. Now, with Daniels back to full health, there's a chance for Washington to return to the playoff conversation. That said, take one look at their roster and you won't be that impressed.

WIN: Vikings 38, Commanders 24 (11-4)

Week 17: Vikings at Jets

The Jets will be tanking so hard for one of the top quarterbacks in the 2027 draft that Minnesota will be able to play backups and still leave MetLife Stadium with a win.

WIN: Vikings 34, Jets 9 (12-4)

Week 18: Vikings vs. Bears

I think the Vikings and Bears will both be 12-4 entering the regular-season finale, setting the stage for a battle with the division title and perhaps the No. 1 seed in the NFC on the line. What's going to happen? Vikings first-round pick Caleb Banks is going to eat Bears center Garrett Bradbury alive, and Justin Jefferson is going to burn rookie safety Dillon Thieneman for the game-winning touchdown late in the fourth quarter.

WIN: Vikings 31, Bears 24 (13-4)