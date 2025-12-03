Wife says Adam Thielen's request to be released by Vikings was about playing time

Adam Thielen's request to be released by the Vikings was more about playing time than winning, according to his wife, Caitlin Thielen.

"It's been tough, it's been really tough for Adam," Caitlin said in an Instagram story on Tuesday. "It's not even about wins or losses. It's about Adam wanting to compete, wanting to play. This is his last season. ... I just know him as a competitor, he wants to compete, he wants to play, he wants to prove, he's always been about proving people, proving to himself."

The Vikings released Thielen on Monday, with head coach Kevin O'Connell saying that the 35-year-old receiver asked for his release last week. Thielen was a healthy scratch in the team's 26-0 loss to the Seahawks on Sunday.

Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday that the Steelers have claimed Thielen off waivers, giving him a chance to play alongside former Green Bay rival, quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

The two have become good friends off the field and have talked about playing together before their careers were over. Thielen joins a Steelers team that is tied for the lead in the AFC North with the Baltimore Ravens, both sitting at 6-6 entering Week 14.

Baltimore has surged back in the division, winning five of its last six games, while the Steelers have lost four of six.

Caitlin said Adam's reunion with the Vikings "didn't go quite as we and Adam had expected."

The Vikings acquired Thielen in a trade with the Panthers in late August for the equivalent of a fourth-round pick. At the time, Minnesota was looking at starting the season with a banged-up receiving core for first-year starting quarterback J.J. McCarthy. Justin Jefferson had missed most of training camp with an injury, Jordan Addison missed the first three games of the season due to suspension, and Jalen Nailor was also banged up with an injury. Minnesota needed a veteran who knew the offense to provide a viable second or third option for McCarthy.

Thielen caught just 8 passes for 69 yards in 11 games with Minnesota. Following the return of Addison from suspension, Thielen saw his playing time significantly drop. He had snap counts of 32, 38, and 45 in the Vikings' first three games. However, in the following eight games, he never played more than 15 snaps in a game.

"Grateful for this opportunity for him," Caitlin said. "It's been hard. I've been trying to be as supportive of him as I can, but ultimately it's his decision."

