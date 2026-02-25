Schefter's 'Interesting' Comment Adds to Growing List of Rodgers-Vikings Speculation

Aaron Rodgers is expected to make his decision about 2026 by mid-March, and the NFL's top insider can see a scenario where the 42-year-old is playing for the Minnesota Vikings next season.

"The belief around the league, and let's preface it by saying it's Aaron Rodgers and so there are never any absolutes and things could change like that," Adam Schefter said Tuesday on his podcast. "But the belief around the league is that the feeling is he's supposed to give an answer by mid-March. So we technically are on the Aaron Rodgers clock, and while I'll say that many people thought that there was no chance he'd be back, it certainly sounds like it's an absolute consideration, and it sounds like — and again, it's Aaron Rodgers, so you never fully know — he's more likely than not to be back today."

Schefter said the Vikings are "interesting" to him.

"That's the interesting one to me. I don't know how Aaron Rodgers feels, and I don't know exactly how the Vikings feel. They didn't want to do that last year because I think they were being protective of J.J. McCarthy. Do they still feel the same way? Or is Aaron Rodgers more in the conversation?" Schefter said.

He continued: "Feeling is he'll be back. Feeling is should be mid-March. Feeling is it should be Pittsburgh. That means he could retire tomorrow or wind up playing with the Vikings in the spring. We don't really know exactly."

Schefter's commentary is the latest on a growing list of reasons to think Rodgers could wind up in Minnesota.

Reason 1: What Kevin O'Connell said Tuesday in Indy

Sep 8, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell talks with quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) during the first half at Soldier Field.

O'Connell was asked if he still views McCarthy as a franchise quarterback.

"A lot of those feelings are still the same," O'Connell said. "It's just the timeline is in a different place for all of us than it was at that point (in 2024)."

As our Will Ragatz pointed out, O'Connell might've been suggesting that he isn't sure the 23-year-old will be ready to play at the level the Vikings need to contend in 2026.

Reason 2: What Justin Jefferson said before the Super Bowl

In early February, Jefferson was recapping last year's QB whirlwind with Mike Florio and Chris Simms on NBC Sports, when he called playing with Rodgers a "dream" scenario.

"You hear about the rumors with Aaron Rodgers. Obviously, that's a dream to play with one of the best in this game," Jefferson said. "All of those things go into play, but you kind of not really think about that, you just think about what you have right there in front of you. At that moment, JJ.'s on the team, Sam was still kind of with us, so it's all about just focusing on that. But once J.J. was the main starter and the main guy, it was just all about pouring into him as much as we can to make sure he was that guy for us."

Justin Jefferson says the QB decisions for the #Vikings this past offseason were "very tough" to make:



“You’re looking at Sam, he won us 14 games this previous season, why not bring him back… then you obviously look at Daniel Jones, and seeing the things he has done in NY, he… pic.twitter.com/VsLnImeP7o — VikingzFanPage (@vikingzfanpage) February 6, 2026

Reason 3: What Aaron Jones said before the Super Bowl

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) and quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) walk off the field arm in arm after defeating the Chicago Bears during their football game Sunday, September 18, 2022, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.

Jones, who played with Rodgers in Green Bay from 2017 to 2022, was asked by former NFL stars Chad Ochocinco and Shannon Sharpe on "NIghtcap" where he'd like to see Rodgers next season.

"I like him in Minnesota," Jones said. "I mean, that's my dog. Just what he brings to a locker room. That leadership. It's a standard. If you ain't in your playbook, you ain't seeing the field. He's going to test you, and he's going to throw some signals out there; he's going to see if you really care about this. As a player, I love that, because I'm in my books, I'm making an effort."

#Vikings RB Aaron Jones gives his take on where he thinks Aaron Rodgers should play next season, if he decides to play a 22nd season in the NFL:



“I like him in Minnesota.”



(@NightcapShow_) pic.twitter.com/AdfuRHkF4G — VikingzFanPage (@vikingzfanpage) February 6, 2026

Reason 4: Kwesi Adofo-Mensah is gone

This one is pure speculation, but with Dianna Russini reporting recently that O'Connell didn't have final say on roster decisions, it begs the question whether Adofo-Mensah made the call to stay away from Rodgers last year.

What if Adofo-Mensah nixed the Rodgers-to-Minnesota chance? If so, he's out, and the QB decision seems to be firmly in O'Connell's hands, with executive vice president of football operations Rob Brzezinski making the money work as the interim general manager.

Florio recently brought up this exact scenario during an interview with a Pittsburgh radio station.

"I believe that last year, Kevin O'Connell was banging hard on the table to have an accomplished veteran to go along with J.J. McCarthy. Recognizing that McCarthy wasn't ready to go out there and be the guy, and that they needed someone else. Whether it was Sam Darnold, whether it was Daniel Jones, whether it was Aaron Rodgers," Florio said.

"Now, I saw some reporting that they didn't want Rodgers because they didn't want J.J. McCarthy to learn bad habits. But now that O'Connell is in charge, you gotta look at the options that are available. Obviously, Darnold isn't available. Jones is technically available because he's going to be a free agent but I think he's going to stay with the Colts. Rodgers is available. There aren't many other guys out there. So I could see Rodgers going to Minnesota. It wouldn't shock me if it happened."

Reason 5: Vikings never slammed the door on Rodgers

If you'll recall, this is what Adofo-Mensah said about Rodgers when they went public with their decision to move forward with McCarthy.

"Given where we are scenario-wise, we didn't think it was the right move at this time. It is also his decision to whether he signs with another team," Adofo-Mensah said. "For me to sit here and say that anything's 100% forever, that's just not the job. Right? We're responding to scenarios and different information as it comes. Obviously, things can change, but right now we're really happy with our room and we'll look to upgrade it in different ways. But for now, we're really excited."

It's entirely possible that O'Connell and Adofo-Mensah were surprised by McCarthy's struggles and, therefore, made a decision that backfired. Things have changed, and if O'Connell's relationship is as good as everyone has been led to believe, maybe he can convince the 42-year-old to suit up in purple and gold in 2026.

Reason 6: Price and commitment are ideal

If the Vikings are going to add a veteran to start, or at least compete with McCarthy for the starting job, there might not be a more ideal option than Rodgers. Not only is he a free agent, but his price probably won't be out of reach, it won't be a long-term commitment, and they wouldn't have to shed draft capital to get him.

Can the Vikings say the same about Derek Carr, Kirk Cousins, Kyler Murray, Geno Smith, Malik Willis, or Mac Jones?

Murray, Smith, and Cousins could be had on one-year prove-it deals if they are released by their current teams. Carr's price is unknown, but any team that acquires him will have to give the Saints some form of draft capital because they still have his rights. Willis might get top dollar in free agency, and Jones would likely cost Minnesota a Day 2 draft pick.

If Rodgers chooses to play in 2026 and doesn't have his heart set on running it back with Mike McCarthy in Pittsburgh, the Vikings might make a lot of sense as a landing spot.