Offensive Lineman Joe Huber on the Rise at Vikings Training Camp

The Minnesota Vikings are serious about protecting their quarterback and opening holes in the run game during the 2026 NFL season. They proved this by using a first-round pick on left guard Donovan Jackson last year and extending right tackle Brian O'Neill this offseason.

An undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin in 2025, Joe Huber is entering his second NFL season. He played in 12 games for the Vikings as a rookie, starting in the team's Week 3 victory over the Cleveland Browns.

After that big game, Huber's involvement in the purple and gold offense dwindled, and he only played two snaps on the offensive line for the remainder of the season since Jackson returned to the starting lineup at left guard, although he continued to get snaps on special teams.

However, this preseason is a chance for Huber to again get on the team's radar. And he's already making the most of whatever opportunities pop up.

The Minnesota Vikings are giving offensive lineman Joe Huber experience with the first team at training camp.

During Minnesota Vikings training camp on Tuesday, starting right guard Will Fries was out of action. To work with the first team, head coach Kevin O'Connell chose Joe Huber. They could have picked Henry Byrd, Michael Jurgens, or one of the rookies on the roster, but instead went with the six-foot-five, 314-pound Huber.

Huber's play gained praise according to the official Vikings website. His ability to step in at center if needed was noted, and the quality of creating holes in the run game was listed as one of the big positives from practice.

On Wednesday, the first unofficial depth chart of the season was released, and Huber was listed as the first backup under Jackson as left guard. This is proof that the 24-year-old Ohio native is someone the team trusts and wants to see more from.

It would be amazing if Huber could carve out a role for himself similar to another versatile offensive lineman, former Minnesota guard and center Joe Berger. His value on the roster for being able to play any of the interior positions on the line while having experience at right tackle in college could make him a player whom O'Connell puts a huge amount of faith in to continue developing and stepping in when needed.

Huber is a player to watch as he continues to build on his solid rookie season with the Vikings. Seeing what his role will be when he steps on the field for the first preseason game against the New York Giants will be something to keep an eye on.