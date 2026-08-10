Vikings Preseason Schedule: Dates, Times and TV Channels

The Minnesota Vikings will take one step closer to finalizing their 53-man roster now that their 2026 preseason is set to begin. While training camp is a great tool to help players stand out to head coach Kevin O'Connell & Co., the upcoming exhibition slate will give the Vikings a better idea of where everyone on the roster—especially those on the bubble—stands ahead of the 53-man cutdown date on Sunday, Aug. 30.

With the action picking up this weekend, here's everything that Vikings fans need to know about the preseason, including the dates, start times, and TV channels for all three exhibition games.

Preseason Week 1: @ Giants (Saturday, Aug. 15)

Location: MetLife Stadium—East Rutherford, NJ

MetLife Stadium—East Rutherford, NJ Time : 1 p.m. ET/12 p.m. CT

: 1 p.m. ET/12 p.m. CT How to watch/listen: ESPN Unlimited, FOX 9, KFAN 100.3 FM

The Vikings will take to the road to face the Giants in this summer's preseason opener. The two NFC franchises collided in Week 16 last season, resulting in a tightly fought 16-13 win for Minnesota, capped by Will Reichard's 30-yard game-winning field goal with just over four minutes remaining.

This matchup is exciting solely for the fact that it will be fans' first chance to see the new faces—rookies and veterans alike—in action. The Giants will also be hungry to make a statement after three consecutive seasons without a postseason appearance, meaning they should give the Vikings a solid enough test to remind them that meaningful football is back.

Preseason Week 2: vs. Ravens (Saturday, Aug. 22)

Location: U.S. Bank Stadium—Minneapolis, MN

U.S. Bank Stadium—Minneapolis, MN Time: 1 p.m. ET/12 p.m. CT

1 p.m. ET/12 p.m. CT How to watch/listen: ESPN Unlimited, FOX 9, KFAN 100.3 FM

Preseason games are intriguing, but that's more so after a week of joint practices. That's exactly what the Vikings will experience in the middle of August, when they go head-to-head with the Ravens in practice before hosting Lamar Jackson's squad at U.S. Bank Stadium a few days later.

The Vikings haven't had much recent success against the Ravens. Will that change in Week 2 of the 2026 NFL preseason? | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

History doesn't always predict the future, but it's safe to say that the Vikings would like to buck a recent trend vs. the Ravens, even if it's only the preseason. Minnesota is 3-5 in eight all-time clashes with Baltimore, which includes losing 27-19 in Week 10 of the 2025 season. That loss started a four-game skid for the Vikings, effectively ending their postseason dreams.

We'll also have a better idea about the Vikings' 53-man roster projections at this point, meaning fans can expect to see more backups here than they did against the Giants.

Preseason Week 3: @ Broncos (Friday, Aug. 28)

Location: Empower Field at Mile High—Denver, CO

Empower Field at Mile High—Denver, CO Time: 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT

9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT How to watch/listen: ESPN Unlimited, FOX 9, KFAN 100.3 FM

The preseason excitement will conclude in the Mile High City when the Vikings pay a visit to the Broncos just two days before the 53-man roster deadline. It's going to be the final opportunity for bubble players to prove themselves, whether that means snagging an every-week job or a spot on the practice squad.

Either way, the pressure will be at an all-time high for everyone involved.

The preseason finale could be the last chance for someone like RB Zavier Scott to prove themselves to the Vikings' coaching staff. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Coming off a 14-win campaign and an AFC Championship Game appearance last season, the Broncos will be a challenging opponent to close out the summer.

The Vikings haven't played the defending AFC West champions since a Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup in 2023, which saw the Broncos notch a one-point win (21-20) after wideout Courtland Sutton scored a touchdown with just over a minute remaining in the game.

A lot has changed for both sides since that late-November collision, leaving it to time to tell if the Vikings can beat the Broncos to enter the 2026 regular season on a high note.