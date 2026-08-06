I'm Already Sold on Max Bredeson's Vikings Role (and You Should Be Too)

The Minnesota Vikings surprised a lot of fans when they used a fifth-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft on fullback Max Bredeson. Although there is obviously a place for him on the roster following the retirement of C.J. Ham,

Fullback can be a game-changing position, but it gets very little credit. When your major role is to give your teammate the best chance to succeed, you rarely get praise for your work. Considering the Vikings' need for help on offense, particularly when run or pass blocking, that pick makes a lot of sense.

Max Bredeson is exactly the right player for the purple and gold to add to the offense, and his work in training camp is already proving that he will be a valuable asset who will pay dividends for head coach Kevin O'Connell.

Max Bredeson's arrival couldn't have come at a better time for Vikings

When the Minnesota Vikings used the No. 159 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft on fullback Max Bredeson, they knew exactly what they were getting. The former captain at the University of Michigan is a team leader and a hard worker who is already getting praise at training camp.

Alec Lewis of The Athletic reported that Bredeson stayed after practice on Saturday to review techniques with assistant head coach Frank Smith, showing that the rookie isn't afraid to invest extra time and effort into honing his position.

When talking to the media after practice on Tuesday, head coach Kevin O'Connell singled out the rookie fullback as a player who is having a good camp. His effort and performance were praised by the 2024 AP NFL Coach of the Year.

“Max Bredeson is off to a really, really good start. I felt his pads popping yesterday with some contact at the point of attack.”

If his performance in training camp is any indication of how he will perform during the regular season, the Vikings may have found themselves the hard-nosed player who will earn the purple and gold extra yards on every play.

Any questions about Max Bredeson being able to step into the starting fullback role for the Minnesota Vikings should be silenced after hearing how well he is doing in training camp. As if his college tape isn't enough to get excited about his potential, now there is evidence from the coaching staff that there is a solid plan in place for the future of the offense.

Get Vikings On SI straight to your inbox: sign up for our free newsletter here.