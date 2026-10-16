Potential Ben Bredeson Trade Makes Too Much Sense for Vikings to Ignore

As the bye week continues, Vikings general manager Nolan Teasley is likely weighing the various avenues he can take to address his team's remaining roster problems. Specifically, the offensive ones. Whether it's more depth at wide receiver or help in the backfield, the Vikings clearly need help to unlock more firepower after averaging 21.8 points (T-21st) and 283 total yards (27th) per game through five weeks.

The left side of the offensive line is also a concern after the Vikings lost tackle Christian Darrisaw to concussion protocol, while guard Donovan Jackson's season is over due to a torn meniscus. Former undrafted blocker Joe Huber has been solid but nothing special filling in for Jackson so far; no one would blame Teasley & Co. for wanting more LG depth—if not someone who'd even improve the starting lineup.

That's why veteran guard Ben Bredeson could be on the Vikings' radar heading into the Nov. 10 NFL trade deadline. With the Buccaneers heading towards seller's territory as they enter Week 6 with a 1-4 record, it makes sense for Teasley to give Tampa Bay GM Jason Licht a call.

Ben Bredeson trade could be what Vikings' O-line needs

If the last name sounds familiar, it's because the Buccaneers' blocker is the elder brother of Vikings rookie fullback Max Bredeson. Although a family reunion would certainly be heartwarming, a potential trade for the former 2020 fourth-rounder isn't just about reuniting the brothers or improving the locker room's already-good vibes.

After all, the elder Bredeson boasts the kind of experience Minnesota's O-line could use at the moment. The 28-year-old gap-opener has played 78 games (58 starts) across his time with the Buccaneers, Giants, and Ravens, as well as a trio of postseason appearances. Although he's played all three interior positions, most of Bredeson's snaps have come at left guard, where he's played 2,960 compared with 586 at center and 487 on the right side, per Pro Football Focus.

This is about adding LG depth, but that versatility could come in handy as injuries pile up later in the season.

Ben Bredeson's ability to play multiple OL roles could come in handy later in the Vikings' season. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Bredeson's individual stats won't blow anyone away, but he's still been a reliable asset on a struggling Bucs team this season. According to Pro Football Focus, his 61.2 run-block grade is tied for the second-best effort of his career, while his 62.9 pass-block grade is his third-best. For comparison, Huber owns grades of 60.5 and 46.5, respectively.

Some long-term stability

Jackson was arguably the Vikings' best offensive lineman before his injury, and while he's expected to make a full recovery, it isn't guaranteed that he'll pick up where he left off. He still needs to recover and go through rehab before proving himself all over again throughout the offseason, which is why having another capable LG around—even if you include Huber—would be a good idea.

Fortunately, Bredeson would be more than an average deadline rental that Minnesota would need to re-sign at season's end. The former Michigan Wolverine is under contract for the 2027 season with an affordable $8.2 million cap hit, according to Spotrac. And even if he proves to be a poor fit, the Vikings can designate him for a post-June 1 release, saving $7 million in cap space while leaving dead money in 2027 ($1.2 million) and 2028 ($2.5 million).

A trade also likely wouldn't cost Teasley too much draft capital. Bleacher Report's Alex Kay projects the Vikings acquiring Bredeson and a 2027 seventh-rounder for a fifth-round pick in April's draft. While I don't think the Buccaneers would want to send any picks back if they're blowing it up, I could see the Vikings needing to give up a 2027 fourth- or fifth-rounder, along with one from the sixth or seventh round in 2028.

Assuming the Buccaneers keep losing, proven veterans like Bredeson will attract attention from playoff contenders. The Vikings should be in that conversation, especially since Jackson's year is done, giving them every reason to call the Bucs sooner rather than later.

Get Vikings On SI straight to your inbox: sign up for our free newsletter here.