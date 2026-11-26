It’s that time of year once again. Time to sit on the couch, watch football all day, politely pretend to like turkey, and avoid the chaotic crowds by ordering a 70-inch TV online for Black Friday.

Thanksgiving is a time to enjoy the people and things we love most, and your beloved Minnesota Vikings have plenty to be thankful for at 7-3. Sure, they just got smacked by a superior 49ers squad in primetime, but the good far outweighs the bad.

Let’s dive into five things the Wilfs, Kevin O’Connell, and Nolan Teasley should be most grateful for on this Turkey Day.

1. Brian Flores

There’s a very real argument to be made that Brian Flores has been the single most important person in the Vikings organization since his hiring in 2023. While the offense has seen a revolving door at quarterback, his defense has helped the Vikings to a 37-24 record since his arrival.

The Vikings' defense has been the main reason for their 7-3 record in 2026. The unit is allowing a league-low 16.1 points per game, even after their blowout loss to the 49ers on Sunday. They also lead the NFL with 38 sacks. Needless to say, if the Vikings make a championship run this season, Flores and his defense will be the reason why.

How good has Brian Flores’ defense been in 2026? Even after giving up four touchdowns and only getting one sack on Sunday, the unit still leads the league in points allowed (16.1 per game) and sacks (38). — Jason Harmon (@JasonHarmonNFL) November 25, 2026

2. Kirk Cousins

The Vikings’ quarterback situation has been an absolute disaster the last two seasons. Sure, much of that is on the QBs themselves, but Kevin O’Connell and former general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah certainly didn’t help matters over the past few years. Now, the Vikings seem to have found stability in the form of a familiar face.

COUSINS TO MYLES PRICE FOR A TD ON 3RD AND 23



MINvsGB on FOX/FOX One

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/jSQvCluTla — NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2026

The Vikings reunited with Kirk Cousins via a trade with the Raiders at the trade deadline. In his two games back with the team, he’s raised the level of QB play significantly, even if he’s been far from perfect.

His brutal pick-six on Sunday night almost removed him from this list, but he’s still a massive upgrade over the alternatives. Hopefully, the 38-year-old can get even more comfortable this week in his home premier against his former Falcons teammates.

3. Dallas Turner

Patience is a virtue, and boy, is it paying off with third-year pass rusher Dallas Turner. Minnesota traded a hefty haul to move up in the 2024 draft to select Turner 17th overall.

He spent his first two seasons largely in rotation, with occasional spot starts for Andrew Van Ginkel or Jonathan Greenard when they missed time with injuries. While he struggled to match Van Ginkel’s versatility, he proved to be quite the headache for QBs in relief for Greenard.

The Vikings liked what they saw and ultimately traded Greenard to the Eagles this past April. Now, Turner would become a full-time starter. His eight sacks this season tie for the eighth-most in the league, but that doesn’t tell the full story.

Turner is still only 23, meaning he has not even approached his ceiling. Teasley will need to plan for Turner’s inevitable extension over the next couple of years, but he’s proven to be more than deserving,

Dallas Turner just put on a bull rush clinic 😳



MINvsGB on FOX/FOX One

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/aNuwpokhVx — NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2026

4. Will Reichard

It turns out Will “The Thrill” Reichard is human after all. The almost-automatic kicker has missed four kicks this season, all from 50+, including one that was blocked and a free kick from more than 70 yards out. Still, Reichard inspires a level of confidence not yet seen in a position that has pained Vikings fans for generations.

His 24 successful kicks are tied for second-most in the NFL this season with Bills kicker Tyler Bass and Colts kicker Spencer Shrader. While it once seemed that Reichard may never even miss again, it seems likely that he’ll start another successful streak soon. At only 25 years old, Reichard will have plenty more chances to secure his place as the greatest Vikings kicker of all time.

5. Impending free agents

This season carries extra pressure for the Vikings simply due to the fact that many of their best players may no longer be on the roster in March. T.J. Hockenson, Blake Cashman, Isaiah Rodgers, Aaron Jones, Jordan Mason, and Van Ginkel are just a few of the names Teasley will need to decide on. That’s not even counting Cousins, whose two-year, $80 million team option is highly likely to be declined.

The harsh reality is that this may very well be the last year of the Minnesota Vikings as we know them. With limited cap space and several roster holes, Teasley may make some difficult choices in his first offseason leading the front office. Let’s all be sure to enjoy the current roster while we still can.

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