Vikings sign backup QB to active roster ahead of Commanders clash

Quaterback John Wolford has been elevated to the active roster for the first time since the Vikings signed him in October.

Minnesota announced on Saturday that Wolford, cornerback Dwight McGlothern Jr. and defensive tackle Taki Taimani will be on the active roster Sunday against the Commanders. Running back Ty Chandler was also ruled out.

It's fair to wonder if Wolford could be the top backup option on Sunday. Undrafted free agent (UDFA) rookie Max Brosmer struggled in his first career start last week, completing 24 of 38 for 168 yards and four interceptions. Wolford has played in seven regular-season games in his career, completing 58.7% of his passes for 626 yards, one touchdown and five interceptions. Minnesota could prefer a more veteran backup.

Sunday's game between Minnesota and Washington will kick off at noon local time at U.S. Bank Stadium.

