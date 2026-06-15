The 5 Biggest Vikings Mysteries That Won't Be Solved Until Training Camp

Four more days of organized team activities, June 15-18, will put a bow on the Minnesota Vikings' offseason workload. Then it's five weeks before the team reports to training camp at TCO Performance Center in Eagan, at which point it'll be time to answer these critical questions.

Kyler Murray vs. J.J. McCarthy ... and Carson Wentz?

This alleged quarterback competition has stolen headlines for months, and unless head coach Kevin O'Connell names a starter this week, it'll remain the main focus heading into training camp. Murray is the presumed starter, although McCarthy has a chance to steal the job as long as he's still splitting first-team reps.

Meanwhile, Wentz is quietly on the roster. Is he QB3? QB2? If he's QB2, does that mean McCarthy is on the trade block? The quarterback room has more questions than answers, but clarity should come rather soon when the Vikings reconvene for training camp.

Who will win the WR4 job?

The top three wide receivers are Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and Jauan Jennings. The fourth wideout on the depth chart could be developing into an intriguing battle between Tai Felton, Myles Price, and perhaps Dillon Bell.

Felton was a third-round pick in 2025, while Price (2025) and Bell (2026) weren't drafted. Felton and Price have clearly defined roles on special teams, and unless Bell can jump them as a receiver, they both appear to be locks to make the 53-man roster.

"At the very least, Bell feels like a sure thing to make the Vikings' practice squad," our Will Ragatz recently wrote. "He's off to a great start as an undrafted rookie and is someone to keep in mind as we move through minicamp, training camp, and the preseason."

Like what we've built in the receiver room. pic.twitter.com/I2KR08UP3x — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) June 4, 2026

How will Harrison Smith's decision affect the safety battle?

Smith still hasn't publicly announced whether he'll return for a 16th season with the Vikings. If he does, he's a lock to start at safety alongside Josh Metellus. If he hangs up his cleats, the safety situation becomes a camp battle between Theo Jackson and Jay Ward.

Jakobe Thomas, a rookie third-round pick from Miami, will also be one to watch during camp.

“You talk about a guy who’s only been here a couple weeks, he knows the system like the back of his hand already,” Metellus said about Thomas last week. “It’s more about the little things, the ins and outs of why we do things that he has to get a grasp on, and that’s when it comes to reps. But in terms of just natural football, I.Q., things come very easy to him.

“This defense is a lot, so we’re throwing a lot at him, but he’s been handling it very well.”

Is Caleb Banks going to be healthy?

Banks, Minnesota's 2026 first-round pick, continues to recover from a broken foot and is expected to be ready to hit the ground running when the Vikings report for training camp. If so, it'll be the first time anyone has seen him in action since the NFL Combine.

Banks needs to have an immediate impact on the middle of Minnesota's defensive line. After cutting Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave, the depth on the interior D-line is entirely dependent on Banks and third-round pick Domonique Orange being good as rookies.

What's the rookie running back's role?

Aaron Jones and Jordan Mason return as the 1-2 punch in the Vikings' backfield, but sixth-round pick Demond Claiborne will have an opportunity to slide into a role as a dynamic running back who has the speed and burst that Minnesota has lacked since the prime Dalvin Cook years.

Jones, just last week, gave Claiborne a Jahmyr Gibbs comparison.

"Honestly, it looks a little bit like Jahmyr Gibbs in terms of that speed and that burst," Jones said, explaining that he's coached Claiborne up on what it's like to face giant defensive linemen with speed in the NFL.

While Jones can do a bit of everything still, injuries limited him to 132 carries last season. It was his lowest total since his second NFL season in 2018. If the Vikings want to keep Jones fresh, then Claiborne is likely going to be a factor. If he impresses, we could see a legitimate running back by committee approach used by O'Connell.