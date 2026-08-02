5 Key Takeaways from Vikings' 8/1 Training Camp Practice

EAGAN, MN — The Vikings kicked off their first public practice of training camp in front of a sold out crowd on a warm Saturday afternoon at TCO Performance Center.

Clearly, SKOL nation is ready for some football. The day started with cheers as players ran onto the practice field with eyes fixed intently on the quarterback battle, new roster additions, the team’s explosive weapons, and more.

Here are the five things that caught my eye in the Vikings’ first open practice of the year.

1. Kyler Murray’s potential in this offense is sky-high

A Minnesota tradition like no other: another year of training camp brings another projected starter to the quarterback room. Kyler Murray grew up a Vikings fan and used Saturday’s practice to show out in his first public practice for his childhood team.

Murray and McCarthy alternated deep shots in individual drills with their receivers before the team period began. Murray was then given the first go with the starters on offense. One thing stood out early on: Murray delivers the ball with a level of accuracy that J.J. McCarthy is still working to do consistently.

Murray was precise, effective, and decisive in 11-on-11 work and utilized Justin Jefferson early on an impressive pass downfield. While the two are still figuring out their timing together, the potential is already flashing. From my count, Murray had only one incompletion in 12 attempts in the 11-on-11 period of practice.

He then kicked off 7-on-7 red zone work first and looked poised as he delivered multiple scoring throws. It should also be noted that Murray's dominant day did not even feature his elite mobility being fully utilized. Simply put, Murray was on fire, and McCarthy would need to have a stellar day to match.

2. J.J. McCarthy’s worst habits reemerge

To say J.J. McCarthy had a less-than-ideal day would be putting it lightly. He still seemed to struggle with placing the football accurately and with a level of consistency the Vikings are hoping to see.

McCarthy struggled in 11 on 11s, missing receivers and throwing a tipped ball interception to Blake Cashman. Then McCarthy got his go in the red zone 7-on-7 period. Unfortunately for the Nine Army, it did not go well, as McCarthy had multiple incompletions and struggled to process the defense as quickly as Murray had.

He did find undrafted free agent WR Dillon Bell in the back of the end zone for his best throw of the drill. The most glaring issue of all was McCarthy’s processing time. One play in particular, that would have been an Ivan Pace Jr. sack in real action, ended in a brutal miss to Jordan Mason on what should have been an easy, short completion. McCarthy will need to shake off Saturday's performance before the team returns to practice in pads on Monday.

3. Aaron Jones is on a mission

Judging RBs in a padless practice is far from an exact science, but Aaron Jones certainly hit the field with a high level of enthusiasm and speed. Jones is looking to make the most of his return to Minnesota, and his effort in Saturday’s practice indicates his intention to prove he can still be an impact player.

Jones showed flashes of elusiveness that had fans in attendance cheering early. With the team focusing on a revamped run game led by new assistant head coach Frank Smith, Jones will look to get a similar reaction from the Vikings faithful at US Bank Stadium on September 13.

4. The wide receiver room is stacked

The Vikings could have some very interesting decisions to make behind the trio of Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and Jauan Jennings in their WR room. 2025 third-round pick Tai Felton made an impressive snag from Murray in 11-on-11 work towards the end of practice, while Bell snagged a touchdown from McCarthy in the back of the end zone during red zone work.

With Myles Price being a highly valued piece on special teams, the Vikings may have their work cut out for them when deciding how the room will factor into the 53-man roster. In the meantime, the battle between the wideouts is going to be fun.

5. Brian Flores isn’t hiding his young players

If Saturday’s practice was any indication, Brian Flores will be using his first-year defenders early and often this season. Jake Golday took snaps with the first team at edge and was the one who tipped McCarthy’s pass, which was intercepted by Cashman.



Caleb Banks and Domonique Orange are massive, and if Banks is fully ready to go for Week 1, this duo could cause opposing offenses headaches very early on.

Fan favorite CB Charles "Chuck" Demmings had impressive reps and even went up against Jefferson. The physicality and fight I saw from him at Senior Bowl practices in Mobile, Ala., are already making their way to the field in Eagan. Flores clearly had a big say in the 2026 draft class, and it seems he’s very confident with the results.

I’ll be back at TCO Performance Center on Monday with more coverage. Follow me on X for live updates throughout.