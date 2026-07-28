Predictions for the Vikings' 5 Biggest Training Camp Questions: Multiple QB Concerns Need Answers

The 2026 NFL season still feels like it is a long time away, but the teams and players are getting to work for training camp soon, and the Vikings will be taking on the Packers in Week 1 sooner than many fans realize.

Although the Vikings have done a solid job adding talent this offseason, there are still plenty of questions that the team needs to address before it is ready for regular-season action against a division rival.

The coaching staff has a lot of work to do when it comes to evaluating talent and getting the players in game shape. However, the Vikings also need to find a solution to these five pressing questions.

5. Who is the Vikings' starting QB: J.J. McCarthy or Kyler Murray?

At the moment, Kyler Murray must be considered the favorite to be the Vikings' starting quarterback for the 2026 NFL season. His experience and talent level alone make him a great option, while J.J. McCarthy has to show he has made progress after his highly inconsistent 2025 performance.

Does J.J. McCarthy have what it takes to defeat Kyler Murray in the Vikings' QB competition? | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Minnesota has accumulated a great group of skill players around their quarterback, so there won't be many excuses if either signal-caller struggles to perform at a high level. In the meantime, all signs point to Murray seeing a career resurgence with the purple and gold after he wins the competition.

4. Can Dallas Turner prove that trading away Jonathan Greenard wasn't a mistake?

Having a great pass rush is essential in today's NFL. That's why it was shocking to many when the Vikings dealt edge rusher Jonathan Greenard to the Eagles during the 2026 NFL Draft. Minnesota hopes that Dallas Turner can turn his production from a rotational role in 2025 into a breakout performance this season.

Another Dallas Turner strip sack!



This time the @Vikings recover it 👀



MINvsSEA on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/sexSnfBy6b — NFL (@NFL) November 30, 2025

Considering that last season, Turner recorded eight sacks in 702 defensive snaps, a rate of one sack per 88.375 snaps. In comparison, Greenard had three sacks in 559 defensive snaps, which is one sack per 186.3 snaps. That statistic alone should show the potential that Turner has to offer the Vikings.

3. Will the changes on the defensive line pay off for the Vikings?

Minnesota cleaned house on the defensive line this offseason. They parted ways with Javon Hargrave and Jonathan Allen and opted for rookies Caleb Banks and Domonique Orange in the 2026 NFL Draft. While those changes saved the Vikings cap space (over $13.7 million remaining, per Spotrac), the real challenge will be translating those moves into success on the defensive line and stopping the run.

The Vikings hope that rookie Caleb Banks will make an immediate impact along their defensive line. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Minnesota allowed four yards per rushing attempt in 2025, which was tied for the sixth-worst in the NFL. Not only that, but they gave up a league-high 144 first downs on the ground, which is totally unacceptable.

The infusion of youth and talent should be great for the Vikings and help stop opposing teams from running all over the purple and gold.

2. Is Harrison Smith coming back or not?

Harrison Smith is a fan-favorite for the Vikings. The 37-year-old safety still has time to make his retirement decision, but the team needs to be able to prepare for the upcoming season without unnecessary question marks. That means whether he plays or not, defensive coordinator Brian Flores and the defense need to know who is available.

Last season, Smith still looked good out on the field (68.9 Pro Football Focus overall grade was tied for best of last four seasons), so there isn't an immediate concern about a drop-off in play. So it will all come down to whether he is ready to hang up his cleats or not. That said, the fan in me wants him to come back.

1. Can the team stop turning the ball over?

In 2025, the Vikings had a minus-8 turnover differential—the fourth-worst in the league. A large reason for that was the league-high 21 interceptions thrown, which is completely unacceptable. Head coach Kevin O'Connell will have his hands full making sure the protection is there for his quarterback and that whoever is under center makes good decisions with the football.

No matter who's under center in Week 1, Vikings HC Kevin O'Connell must ensure his quarterbacks are well-protected to help limit turnovers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It wouldn't be surprising to see O'Connell have the Vikings cut their 30 total giveaways by double digits this season, and that all starts with hammering home ball security and protection in training camp this summer.