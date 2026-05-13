The Case For Each of the 3 Newest Candidates in Vikings' GM Search

The Vikings have begun their first round of interviews for their open general manager position. They've also expanded the list of candidates.

Bills assistant GM Terrance Gray was the first external name to emerge last week, and he was quickly joined by five others, who we detailed here. Now the list has three more names, bringing the total number of external candidates to nine. Add in Rob Brzezinski, the in-house option, and that's an even ten options to be Minnesota's next GM.

Here's the case for each of the three newest men on the interview list, who were reported by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero on Tuesday night.

The Vikings requested interviews with Lions assistant GM Ray Agnew, Broncos assistant GM Reed Burckhardt and Dolphins assistant GM Kyle Smith for their general manager job, sources say.



Minnesota’s initial round of virtual interviews is underway and the list has now expanded. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 12, 2026

Ray Agnew, Lions assistant GM

Agnew is a football lifer who has seen it all in the league, which might be what the Vikings need after pivoting away from a young, non-traditional GM in Kwesi Adofo-Mensah. Agnew was a first-round pick who had a decade-long career as a defensive tackle in the 1990s and won a Super Bowl. He then worked for the Rams for nearly two decades, holding different several different titles: director of player development, team pastor, director of pro scouting, and director of pro personnel.

In 2021, Agnew followed Brad Holmes to Detroit, where he's been his right-hand man for the last five years. Under Holmes, the Lions have built a sustainable contender. They went 27-7 in the 2023 and '24 regular seasons, with Holmes winning executive of the year both times. Just look at some of the players they've drafted this decade:

OT Penei Sewell (2021 Rd. 1)

WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (2021 Rd. 4)

DT Alim McNeill (2021 Rd. 3)

DE Aidan Hutchinson (2022 Rd. 1)

WR Jameson Williams (2022 Rd. 1)

S Kerby Joseph (2022 Rd. 3)

RB Jahmyr Gibbs (2023 Rd. 1)

LB Jack Campbell (2023 Rd. 1)

TE Sam LaPorta (2023 Rd. 2)

S Brian Branch (2023 Rd. 2)

That track record, along with Agnew's experience, make him a pretty intriguing candidate.

Reed Burckhardt, Broncos assistant GM

Burckhardt is interesting because, like Gray, he has a history with the Vikings. Before spending the last four seasons in Denver under George Paton, he spent 13 seasons in Minnesota, working his way up from being an intern and assistant to being a scout and eventually the director of pro scouting.

A native of Russell, MN, who played quarterback at South Dakota State in the 2000s, Burckhardt has worked with Brzezinski and understands how the organization operates. He's also undoubtedly learned a lot from his time with the Broncos. Burckhardt is viewed by some as a rising star of an NFL executive.

Kyle Smith, Dolphins assistant GM

Smith, the son of former Chargers GM A.J. Smith, played wide receiver at Youngstown State and signed with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent in 2006, though he didn't make the team. He went on to play for a few years in Europe, Arena football, and Canada.

Smith then got his NFL start with Washington as a scouting intern in 2010. After six years as a scout, he was promoted to director of college personnel, a role he held from 2017-19. During that time, they drafted Jonathan Allen, Samaje Perine, Daron Payne, Montez Sweat, Terry McLaurin, and Cole Holcomb, among others. That's a pretty strong run.

For the last five years, Smith has worked in the Falcons' front office, first as VP of player personnel and then as assistant general manager. He was hired as the Dolphins' assistant GM in January but could be poached by the Vikings.

The timeline

Don't expect the Vikings to make a hire particularly soon. This process is going to be "methodical" and could go through Memorial Day or later, according to reports.

Virtual interviews began yesterday and continue today. With league meetings next week followed by a holiday, it’s possible in-person second round interviews won’t take place until after Memorial Day https://t.co/rshMq0YpjZ — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) May 12, 2026